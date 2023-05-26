TRACY JONES Comes to Island City Stage

Performances run through June 18.

 Tracy Jones is having a major life crisis. Her job at the bank is taking her nowhere, her panic attacks are getting worse and having such a common name is giving her an identity crisis. With everything spiraling out of control around her, it’s time to find something she can take control of. That’s when it hits her; she’s going to throw a party to celebrate every woman named Tracy Jones! Don’t miss Island City’s Stage’s National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan a poignant story of individual connection in an increasingly complicated world, running through June 18.

“We're thrilled to showcase this hilarious new comedy. When I first read Tracy Jones, I instantly related to its four misfit characters all searching for true personal connections,” said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. “It’s an especially meaningful play in a world filled with zoom meetings and cocooning at home. In a bizarre moment of life imitating art, a recent New York Times article documented a party created in Brooklyn for all individuals named Ryan – and no one showed up! This is truly a play that will appeal to all audiences.”

Stephen Kaplan is an award-winning playwright with productions off-Broadway and in regional theaters, nationally. As a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, Tracy Jones is playing simultaneously at Williamston Theatre in Williamston, Michigan and CenterStage in Rochester, New York, in addition to Island City Stage in Wilton Manors, Florida. It was a Chameleon Theatre winner and a finalist for B Street Theatre’s New Comedies Festival, and for the ScreenCraft Stage Play Contest and the Trustus Playwrights Festival. It was one of two chosen for a developmental reading at Chameleon Theatre, Minnesota.

Directed by Rogow and co-produced by Raymond Griffis and Mark Tews, Tracy Jones stars returning Island City performers Niki Fridh as the lead Tracy, Matthew Buffalo, Irene Adjan, and Sara Grant.

Creating quality professional theatrical experiences focused on the LGBT+ community for a universal audience, Island City Stage’s 11th South Florida season has tackled thought-provoking productions that explore the world of beauty pageants, poignant longing, gender questions, loneliness and the ins and outs of friendship.

Tickets for Tracy Jones start at $40. This production is also supported by FAB (Funding Arts Broward).

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here, call (954) 928-9800 or email md@islandcitystage.org. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.




