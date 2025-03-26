THE WIZ, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and More Set For Kravis On Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 17th season of Kravis On Broadway! The 2025-2026 season is packed with a mix of fan-favorite classics and first-time premieres in West Palm Beach. This season's subscription package features a lineup of eight productions, including multiple Tony Award-winning hits—all making their West Palm Beach debuts.

"We are thrilled to unveil a new season that celebrates the magic, energy, and storytelling power of Broadway. This year's lineup promises to uplift, inspire, and entertain audiences of all ages with a dynamic mix of music, movement, and unforgettable moments. We can't wait to welcome both loyal theatergoers and new audiences to experience the joy and wonder that only live performance can deliver." – Diane Quinn, Kravis Center CEO.

The 2025 - 2026 Kravis On Broadway Series

THE WIZ

October 21-26, 2025

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

November 11-16, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of five Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this show, Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…by Cirque du Soleil

November 20-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE … is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE … features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters - and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

THE CHOIR OF MAN

December 22-28, 2025

The runaway international hit is coming to West Palm Beach! Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up one hour of indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party. It's a concert. It's the best pub “lock-in” you've ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine handsome guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that favorite gathering place: your local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. The first round's on us. Cheers!

SOME LIKE IT HOT

January 6-11, 2026

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT tells the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle.

MJ THE MUSICAL

February 10-15, 2026

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to West Palm Beach in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, London's West End, and Hamburg, Germany…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in West Palm Beach as it makes its premiere at the Kravis Center in February 2025.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

April 7-12, 2026

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL will make its West Palm Beach premiere at the Kravis Center as part of a multi-year North American Tour.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

THE NOTEBOOK

April 28-May 3, 2026

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's “This Is Us”) and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Comments