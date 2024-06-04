THE GREAT AMERICAN SOUL BOOK to be Presented At Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of the City of Aventura’s Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Summer Concert Series, “The Great American Soul Book” will audiences on a journey through decades of Motown, R&B and other iconic soulful musical chart-toppers on Saturday, July 13 at 8 p.m.

Performed by the high-energy American Soul Band of seven singers and six musicians, The Great American Soul Book will turn up the summer heat with groovin’ and dancin’ music from the ‘60s through the ‘90s and beyond.

In The Great American Soul Book, lead singer Deanna Carroll is backed by four choreographed male singers and two dynamic female singers. Together, they bring to life music of The Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, The Four Tops, The Isley Brothers, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, Luther Vandross, Sam and Dave, James Brown, Anita Baker, Babyface, Peobo Bryson, R. Kelly and many more.

In addition to touring as Diana Ross in Lady Supreme, Carroll’s career credits include recording backing vocals for jazz saxophonist Paula Atherton, British sensation Joss Stone and Bobby Wilson in his tribute to his legendary late father, R&B/Soul Singer Jackie Wilson. Carroll has also been featured in live television performances as a backing vocalist for Vitamin C and performed with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Little Anthony and Darlene Love, among others.

Following “The Great American Soul Book,” the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center’s Summer Concert Series presents a tribute to rock royalty with “She Will Rock You! Starring Stephanie Hodgdon” on August 10 and the smooth bossa nova harmonies of “Brazilian Voices Amazonas, The Rhythm of Nature” on September 14.

Tickets for “The Great American Soul Book” are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

Comments