Sunset Stroll Announced At Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spring into fall during Sunset Stroll at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens on Thursday, September 12, from 5:30–8pm.

Enjoy a spectacular twilight procession through the Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew, and explore the peaceful Yamato-kan, the Morikami's original museum, during the annual after-hours event series.

Highlights will include the Sean Danconia Pop Surreal Art Show, a Japanese anime pop-up, docent-led garden talks, a curated selection of beer and sake for purchase, and Asian-inspired gastronomy by Ramen Lab Eatery, Kaminari Ramen, Kona Ice, and the Cornell Café.

Discover the enchanting fusion of traditional and modern kimonos during “The Old Meets the New” kimono fashion show presented by Manami Inc. Photography in the Morikami Theater. Performances are at 5:50pm, 6:20pm, and 6:50pm.

Experience live taiko drumming by Fushu Daiko on the museum's lakefront terrace. Performances are at 6:10 pm, 6:50 pm, and 7:30 pm.

Purchase a limited edition Sunset Stroll poster signed by local artist Sean Danconia, on sale for $5 next to the Museum Store.

Kanpai! Sip and savor premium, artisanal sake during Japanese Spirits: Sake Tasting & Talk with Carrie Becker of Niigata Sake Selections. Cost is $12 per person. (Participants must be 21 or older.) Tastings are at 6:10pm, 6:45pm, and 7:20pm.

Cost is $5 for members and $10 for the general public. Space is limited. Rain or shine. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit morikami.org/event/sunset-stroll.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

Comments