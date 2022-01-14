Steven LaBrie Departs A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Florida Grand Opera

Florida Grand Opera has announced that baritone Steven LaBrie, who was to play the role of the Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, was offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tour with Il Divo. He has departed the Opera's production due to this opportunity.

New Zealand baritone Hadleigh Adams is instead stepping into the role, making his FGO debut earlier than expected. He will also be singing Hawkins Fuller in Fellow Travelers in April. No stranger to contemporary opera, Adams' critically acclaimed performances include Valmont in Francesconi's Quartett and Paul in Heggie's If I Were You.

"Stella!"... The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the title A Streetcar Named Desire. However, rest assured that André Previn's operatic adaptation of Tennessee Williams' famous play will leave with you with so much more. The opera follows the downward spiral of former southern Belle Blanche Dubois, who after having experienced a series of personal losses, leaves behind her wealth and privilege and moves into a run-down apartment with her sister and brother-in-law. Filled with soaring melodies and an orchestral score that puts you right in the middle of New Orleans during a hot summer, A Streetcar Named Desire is a contemporary verismo masterpiece.

Learn more at https://tickets.fgo.org/Tickets/EventDetails.aspx?id=2104.