Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steven LaBrie Departs A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Florida Grand Opera

pixeltracker

The baritone was offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tour with Il Divo.

Jan. 14, 2022  
Steven LaBrie Departs A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Florida Grand Opera

Florida Grand Opera has announced that baritone Steven LaBrie, who was to play the role of the Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, was offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tour with Il Divo. He has departed the Opera's production due to this opportunity.

New Zealand baritone Hadleigh Adams is instead stepping into the role, making his FGO debut earlier than expected. He will also be singing Hawkins Fuller in Fellow Travelers in April. No stranger to contemporary opera, Adams' critically acclaimed performances include Valmont in Francesconi's Quartett and Paul in Heggie's If I Were You.

"Stella!"... The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the title A Streetcar Named Desire. However, rest assured that André Previn's operatic adaptation of Tennessee Williams' famous play will leave with you with so much more. The opera follows the downward spiral of former southern Belle Blanche Dubois, who after having experienced a series of personal losses, leaves behind her wealth and privilege and moves into a run-down apartment with her sister and brother-in-law. Filled with soaring melodies and an orchestral score that puts you right in the middle of New Orleans during a hot summer, A Streetcar Named Desire is a contemporary verismo masterpiece.

Learn more at https://tickets.fgo.org/Tickets/EventDetails.aspx?id=2104.


Related Articles View More Miami Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

More Hot Stories For You

  • TRAV'LIN – THE 1930s HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE Gets Regional Premiere at Winter Park Playhouse
  • The Orlando Philharmonic to Present Beethoven's Symphony No. 4
  • Winter Park Playhouse Resets Opening For Premiere Of TRA'VLIN: A 1930's Harlem Musical Romance
  • Dr. Phillips Center Will Welcome Voices Of Freedom & Justice, 7th Annual MLK Concert, and More