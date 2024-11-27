Spotlight: THE PRODUCERS at Delray Beach Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Delray Beach Playhouse Presents... 12-Time Tony Award Winner! November 22 - December 15, 2024.



Bialystock and Bloom! Those names should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film. A misfortuned Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, scamming their investors, all elderly ladies, out of millions of dollars. Only one problem: the show is a smash hit! Follow Max and Leo as they fecklessly maneuver finding a show, hiring a director, raising the money and eventually going to prison for their misdeeds. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

“The show is a rip-roaring, gut-busting, rib-tickling, knee-slapping, aisle-rolling… good time.” – Variety



Comments