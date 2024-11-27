News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: THE PRODUCERS at Delray Beach Playhouse

Now as big as a Broadway musical, 'The Producers' returns to the stage at the Delray Beach Playhouse!

By: Nov. 27, 2024
The Delray Beach Playhouse Presents... 12-Time Tony Award Winner! November 22 - December 15, 2024.

Bialystock and Bloom! Those names should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film. A misfortuned Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, scamming their investors, all elderly ladies, out of millions of dollars. Only one problem: the show is a smash hit! Follow Max and Leo as they fecklessly maneuver finding a show, hiring a director, raising the money and eventually going to prison for their misdeeds. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

“The show is a rip-roaring, gut-busting, rib-tickling, knee-slapping, aisle-rolling… good time.” – Variety
 




