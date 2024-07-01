Single Tickets Go on Sale This Month For Palm Beach Dramaworks' 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced that single tickets for the company's 25th Anniversary Season will be on sale beginning July 22 at 10am at the box office and online at tickets.palmbeachdramaworks.org.

In addition to all five productions, tickets will also be available for the popular programs Dramawise and OutStage@pbd, as will subscriptions and single tickets for the Perlberg Festival of New Plays.

The 2024-25 season features an eclectic array of invigorating plays, including two – Ronald Harwood's The Dresser and Mark St. Germain's Camping with Henry and Tom – that were performed by PBD early in the company's history. Over the years, longtime patrons have frequently expressed an interest in seeing them again, and Producing Artistic Director William Hayes decided that this special season provides the perfect opportunity to reach back into the company's past and introduce new audiences to these estimable works. At the same time, the company continues its commitment to new plays with the world premiere of Gina Montet's Dangerous Instruments, which was enthusiastically received when it was given a reading as part of the 2023 New Year/New Plays Festival (now the Perlberg Festival of New Plays). Rounding out the season are two critically acclaimed and much honored works: Neil Simon's Pulitzer Prize-winning Lost in Yonkers – the first of his plays ever to be performed by PBD – and Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning The Humans.

Following are descriptions, dates, and prices for all programs.

LOST IN YONKERS

By Neil Simon

November 1-17, 2024

When their widowed father heads south to try and earn a living, two teenage boys, Jay and Arty, are left in the care of their autocratic Grandma Kurnitz, whose four adult children have been damaged by her cruelty. Set during World War II, this funny and touching Pulitzer Prize-winning memory play is both an exploration of the wounds inflicted by family, and a testament to the power of familial love and resiliency.

THE DRESSER

By Ronald Harwood

December 20, 2024 - January 5, 2025

It's 1942, bombs are dropping over England, and a renowned but fading actor is bringing Shakespeare to the provinces with a ragtag troupe. Sir, scheduled to give his 227th performance of King Lear, is in no condition to go on, but his devoted, self-sacrificing dresser, Norman, is determined to get him onstage. Sir and Norman's co-dependent – if unequal – relationship is the heartbeat of this warts-and-all, tragicomic valentine to the transcendent magic of theatre.

THE HUMANS

By Stephen Karam

February 14 - March 2, 2025

There's a sense of disquiet in the air when the loving, if dysfunctional, Blake clan gathers for Thanksgiving dinner in daughter Brigid's dingy Chinatown apartment. “A family play that is sort of infected by my love of the thriller genre,” is how the playwright once described this Tony Award-winning comedy drama, in which the foibles, fears, and fragilities of an American family play out with great insight, humor, and compassion

CAMPING WITH HENRY AND TOM

By Mark St. Germain

April 11 - 27, 2025

Warren G. Harding, eager to get away from the press, prying eyes, and the presidency, accepts an invitation to join Henry Ford and Thomas Edison on their annual camping trip. Stranded in the woods, they converse about politics, ambition, family, and fame, revealing three starkly different personalities and world views. A work of fiction inspired by an actual 1921 excursion, the play deals with issues and ideas that remain as relevant today as they were 100 years ago.

World Premiere

﻿DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTS

By Gina Montet

May 23 - June 8, 2025

Laura, a determined single mother, faces the ultimate test of love for her exceptionally bright son, Daniel. When Daniel's brilliance spirals into darkness, Laura finds herself thrust into a gripping battle against a broken system. In a race against time, she must confront a parent's deepest fears and sacrifice everything to rescue her son from the brink of becoming America's next tragic headline.

Tickets for all performances are $92, except for opening night ($107) and previews ($72). Evening performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm, and matinee performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Post-performance discussions follow Wednesday and Thursday matinees.

All performances, prices, and dates subject to change.

DRAMAWISE

A program that takes audiences deeper into each production, divided into two “acts” and an intermission (also known as lunch). Act I is an in-depth discussion of the play, while Act II features the cast and artistic team in conversation about the production and the creative process, and includes a talkback. Each program takes place on the Thursday prior to opening night. Act I runs from 10am – 11:30am, intermission (lunch) from 11:45am – 12:45pm, and Act II from 1pm – 2pm.

OUTSTAGE@PBD

Special evenings of each production for the LGBTQ community that include a pre-show reception, the production, and a post-show reception. Each program takes place on a Friday evening, beginning at 7pm.

﻿Perlberg Festival of New Plays

January 17-19, 2025

This esteemed annual event features professional readings of five developing plays. Each reading is followed by a post-performance discussion in which patrons share their feedback with the playwrights.

Schedule of Play Readings (tentative, subject to change)

Friday, January 17, 3pm and 7pm

Saturday, January 18, 3pm and 7pm

Sunday, January 19, 3pm

Ticket Prices:

Subscription to all five plays: $100

Individual tickets: $30 per reading

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional, nonprofit theatre company founded in 2000 and located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Each season, the award-winning company produces five shows and offers a wide variety of programs for students at the theatre and in schools. Committed to fostering the future of theatre, PBD has become a hub for playwrights in Florida and around the country to nurture their work through the Perlberg Festival of New Plays. PBD is a member of Theatre Communications Group, Florida Professional Theatres Association, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, and NNPN.

Comments