SWEET 15 MY QUINCEAÑERA! - An Interactive Comedy Experience to Return to Miami

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for the wackiest quinceañera you'll ever experience when Sweet 15 My Quinceañera! returns to Miami in a newly revised version and at a brand-new theater. From award-winning screenwriter, comedian, and actor Rick Najera (Latinologues on Broadway, In Living Color), Sweet 15 tells the story of the Valderrama family on the eve of their daughter Sonora's Sweet 15 party. Yet nothing is quite as it seems in this interactive comedy-drama that touches on family ties, reconciliation, and forgiveness.

Rick Najera has teamed up with Broadway Factor Productions, the Tony-award-winning team behind The Amparo Experience, Miami's longest-running immersive play, and The Hub at Temple Beth Am, for this new production. The producers also include Mero Mero Productions, Lavan Entertainment, and Executive Producer Rodrigo D'Escoto.

Anticipate more music, dance, humor, and emotional moments that promise to keep audiences laughing, singing, and dancing throughout the show.

Event Details:

What: Sweet 15 My Quinceañera! - an interactive play by Rick Najera

Dates: Limited engagement starts Saturday, July 20, 2024; Opening night, Sunday, July 21.

Performance schedule:

Saturdays - Cocktails at 7 p.m.; showtime at 8 p.m.

Sundays - Cocktails at 4 p.m.; showtime at 5 p.m.

Venue:

The Hub at Temple Beth Am

5950 N. Kendall Drive

Pinecrest, Fl. 33156

Tickets:

Start at $49 and are available for purchase at www.sweet15show.com or by calling 305-667-6667.

Website: More information at www.sweet15show.com

Comments