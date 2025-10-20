SPOOKY SYMPHONY Headlines The Moss Center's Annual Halloween Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, October 24, at 6 p.m., the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will invite families to its festive annual event, Halloween 2025 Featuring the Spooky Symphony. This highly anticipated celebration is filled with activities for all ages – including a haunted house and candy giveaways – and features hauntingly beautiful performances by the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony combined, sponsored by The Children's Trust, in partnership with the Moss Center for this unique engagement. Get tickets at www.moss center.org.

The Spooky Symphony will be presented twice, as 45-minute kid-friendly programs. The 2025 program features seasonal arrangements, including a thrilling lineup of music from stage and screen for everyone from young audiences to the young at heart. Blending the mysterious, magical, and downright spooky, the program includes Rupert Gregson-Williams' powerful score from Wonder Woman, arranged by Victor Lopez, and the dramatic End Titles from John Ottman's X-Men: Apocalypse, arranged by Javier Martínez Maya. From there, the mood shifts to the timeless beauty of Harold Arlen's Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, in an arrangement by Terry Lewis, and takes a playful turn with Vic Mizzy's beloved Addams Family theme, arranged by Henry George Page.

﻿Danny Elfman's eerie favorite, This Is Halloween, arranged by L.C. Harnsberger, keeps the chills coming, while Alexandre Desplat's music from Godzilla, arranged by Michael Story, unleashes a monstrous energy. In a perfect finale for an evening of spine-tingling symphonic fun, the concert concludes with Andrew Lloyd Webber's hauntingly romantic Selections from Phantom of the Opera, arranged by Calvin Custer. The work is accompanied by vivid imagery on a giant screen to maximize the spine-tingling fun.

The event also features dance performances by Mater Bay Academy Rayettes, Somerset Prep Homestead, and the Sapphires- South Dade Senior High Dance Team, as well as screenings of Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest and Halloween-themed coloring activities.

﻿Costumes are encouraged. Spooky Symphony will be performed from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., followed by a repeat performance from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Tickets for Halloween at The Moss Center Featuring the Spooky Symphony are free. Admission to all parts of the Halloween event, including the Spooky Symphony performances, is general admission and first-come, first-served.

