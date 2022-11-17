SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse This Week

Lake Worth Playhouse presents Small Mouth Sounds as part of the company's Black Box Series.

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS opens Friday, November 18, 2022 and runs for two weekends through November 27, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org

In the overwhelming quiet of the woods, six runaways from city life embark on a silent retreat. As these strangers confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect. Filled with awkward humor, this strange and compassionate new play asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us.

* Some adult situations and brief nudity in this production. Recommended for 18+

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS stars Jeff Morgan (Teacher/ Jan), J.B. Peters (Joan), Aura Brittany Cleveland (Judy), Lara Baraúna (Alicia), Patrick Price (Ned), and Danny Distasio (Rodney).