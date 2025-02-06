News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SEX PLEASE WE'RE SIXTY to be Presented at Pembroke Pines Theatre Of The Performing Arts

The show opens on Friday, March 7.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
SEX PLEASE WE'RE SIXTY to be Presented at Pembroke Pines Theatre Of The Performing Arts Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts will present "Sex Please We're Sixty," a farcical play that tells the story of three women who visit a bed-and-breakfast in New England. Their stay becomes eventful when a mix-up between a libido-increasing pill and Viagra leads to comical outcomes.

LATEST NEWS

Opera Adaptation of SWIMMING IN THE DARK to be Presented at The Studios of Key West
SEX PLEASE WE'RE SIXTY to be Presented at Pembroke Pines Theatre Of The Performing Arts
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2025 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Riverside Theatre

The cast features Lory Reyes as Mrs. Stancliffe, Stephanie Manner as Charmaine Beauregard, Brenda Aulbach as Hillary Hudson, Francis Allen as Bud Davis, Michael Schenker as Henry Mitchell, and Linda Stein as Victoria Ambrose.

The creative team includes Director Geoffrey Mergele, Production Manager Wendy Marrero, Marketing Manager Kim Pitman, Stage Manager Lisa McFadden-Murphy, and Lighting Designer Michael Graham.

The show opens on Friday, March 7, with performances on Saturday, March 8 at 2 PM and 8 PM, Sunday, March 9 at 2 PM, Friday, March 14 at 8 PM, Saturday, March 15 at 2 PM and 8 PM, and closes on Sunday, March 16 at 2 PM.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos