SEX PLEASE WE'RE SIXTY to be Presented at Pembroke Pines Theatre Of The Performing Arts

Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts will present "Sex Please We're Sixty," a farcical play that tells the story of three women who visit a bed-and-breakfast in New England. Their stay becomes eventful when a mix-up between a libido-increasing pill and Viagra leads to comical outcomes.

The cast features Lory Reyes as Mrs. Stancliffe, Stephanie Manner as Charmaine Beauregard, Brenda Aulbach as Hillary Hudson, Francis Allen as Bud Davis, Michael Schenker as Henry Mitchell, and Linda Stein as Victoria Ambrose.

The creative team includes Director Geoffrey Mergele, Production Manager Wendy Marrero, Marketing Manager Kim Pitman, Stage Manager Lisa McFadden-Murphy, and Lighting Designer Michael Graham.

The show opens on Friday, March 7, with performances on Saturday, March 8 at 2 PM and 8 PM, Sunday, March 9 at 2 PM, Friday, March 14 at 8 PM, Saturday, March 15 at 2 PM and 8 PM, and closes on Sunday, March 16 at 2 PM.

