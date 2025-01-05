Review: Clint Holmes Brings ICONS REIMAGINED to The Wick Museum Club at The Wick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The singer whose rhythmic facility keeps better time than my Apple Watch, and who possesses more inventive melodic interpretations than any AI program will ever produce was on the stage of The Wick Cabaret last night. Clint Holmes, Grammy Nominated singer/songwriter, and one of the most exciting entertainers on the planet brought his show ICONS REIMAGINED to Marilyn Wick’s glamorous immersive Supper Club. A room full of music lovers were in attendance to watch a genuine show business legend give a performance that pressed every entertainment button one possesses as he honored some of the most celebrated entertainers of our generation and their music…all with Clint’s remarkable one of a kind vocal dexterity. Clint Holmes has to be Seen to be Heard. He lives every note and his physicality becomes intertwined with the music. Any song under his umbrella becomes a masterpiece, and tonight it had a befitting assist from his inspired pianist/music director extraordinaire Bill Zappia.

Last night wasn’t one of the stages Mr. Holmes usually performs on, NYC’s Cafe Carlyle, Birdland, 54 Below, or Showrooms in Las Vegas and Palm Springs, but it sure felt like it. The Wick is a credible facsimile and Clint brought the excitement of all those great rooms to the South Florida venue. If all this wasn’t enough, Clint’s beautiful talented comic actress/singer wife Kelly Clinton joined him on stage for some fun-filled musical moments and romantic ballads. Yes, The Wick Museum Club is an elegant rebirth of the Golden Age of historic nightclub rooms, equalling the spirit of The Copa, Ciro’s, The Persian Room, and Rainbow Room, but last night on its stage it was no imitation or simulation, it was the absolute Original….. the artistry of Clint Holmes.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

