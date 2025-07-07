Raymond F. Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Reveals David G. Lambert as Chair of The Board of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has elected David G. Lambert as Board Chair starting July 1, 2025. Mr. Lambert succeeds Sherry Barrat, who served as Board Chair for the past three years.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Lambert as our new Board Chair," said Kravis Center CEO Diane Quinn. "His depth of financial experience, thoughtful leadership and commitment to the arts make him an incredible asset to the Kravis Center. David brings a strategic vision that will help guide our continued growth and ensure we remain a vibrant cultural hub for our community."

Mr. Lambert is a Palm Beach resident and former partner at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York, with decades of leadership experience in finance, philanthropy and community service. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He currently serves on the Board of Visitors at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is a member of the Investment Committee at St. Edward's Church and serves on the Retirement Board of Trustees for the Town of Palm Beach. He is also a Board Member and Vice President of The Sailfish Club of Florida. As a member of the Kravis Center Board, Mr. Lambert served as Treasurer, Chair of the Investment Committee, member of the Finance Committee and Co-Chair of the Center's 2024 and 2025 Galas.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the new Board Chair of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts," said Mr. Lambert. "Having been a part of this vibrant cultural institution for several years, I am inspired by its unwavering commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Board members and the Center's own talented leadership to continue advancing the Center's mission and ensuring its enduring impact on our community."

Susan P. Brockway, Fabiola Brumley and Ray S. Celedinas were elected new Board members and will serve for three-year terms.

Ms. Brockway, a Boca Raton resident, has lived in Palm Beach County for 50 years except for her college years at Stetson University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She worked professionally with PwC Coopers & Lybrand as a CPA and as the financial controller for a real estate/golf course developer in Boca Raton. In addition to the Kravis Center, Ms. Brockway is a Trustee for Stetson University and serves on the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. She is on the Leadership Advisory Council for the Place of Hope Rinker Campus and the Advisory Council for Impact 100 Palm Beach County. She is a founding member of the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club of Boca Raton, a member of P.E.O. and a Place of Hope Angel Mom. She has actively volunteered for numerous educational institutions and was a director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach County.

Ms. Brumley has been the President of Bank of America Palm Beach County since April 2007. She is also the Senior Public Policy Lead for the Southeast at Bank of America covering Florida, Alabama and Mississippi. Since beginning her career, Ms. Brumley has served in a variety of roles, including vice chairman and regional executive for business banking, commercial lender, relationship manager, chief financial officer, and more. She serves on the Boards and is past Chair of the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, the Florida Bankers Association, and the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. She is also a lifetime member of Leadership Florida. She has been recognized for numerous awards including the 500 Most Influential Business Leaders from Florida Trend, Power Leaders 250 by South Florida Business Journal, 100 Most Influential Business Leaders from Palm Beach Illustrated, Palm Beach Atlantic University's companion medalist for American Free Enterprise, the John H. Howard, Sr. Award from the Palm Beach County Black Business Investment Corporation, the Business Leader of the Year from Florida Atlantic University, and more. Ms. Brumley earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and International Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University.

A lifelong resident of Palm Beach County, Mr. Celedinas has spent his career building and investing in leading insurance businesses. He is the founder of Celedinas Insurance Group, a nationally recognized firm acquired by Marsh & McLennan. He has played a founding role in several other insurance ventures and remains active as a board member and investor within the industry. Beyond his business endeavors, he is deeply involved in philanthropy and civic life. He was instrumental in the planning and fundraising for the creation of the West Palm Golf Park and lends his support to the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and the Society of the Four Arts. He has held leadership roles with several non-profits, including the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. He resides in Palm Beach, Florida.

Officers elected to serve one-year terms for 2025-2026 are Vice Chair David S. Mack, a Palm Beach resident; Treasurer James H. Coleman, also a Palm Beach resident; and Secretary Bradley J. Hurston, a Wellington resident.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is one of South Florida's premier performing arts centers, located in downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992 the Kravis Center has hosted the very best in live entertainment featuring world-class artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway and more. Since opening its doors, the Kravis Center has welcomed millions of students to its comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops, classes and special events, as well as free and reduced-price tickets to those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience live performances. For information, please visit kravis.org.