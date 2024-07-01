Pompano Beach Unveils New Exhibit 'Good Jeans and Brown Suga: Good Dreams'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pompano Beach Arts is celebrating the vibrant photographic artistry of Joshua D. Buron at the Ali Cultural Arts Center. His captivating exhibition, Good Jeans and Brown Suga: Good Dreams, is a profound collection of photos and poetry that brilliantly captures the resilience and vibrancy of Black culture during a pivotal moment in history. Reimagining his original 2020 photo book, which celebrated Black beauty and creativity against the backdrop of a global pandemic and a heightened awareness of racial tensions, this exhibition promises an inspiring and immersive experience.

Running through August 24, 2024, this showcase is not to be missed. For more information, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

“This moving collection of the visual and poetic is not only a celebration of cultural identity and creativity, but also a testament to the divine potential within each of us,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “Join us for this transformative exhibition and let the artistry of Joshua D. Buron inspire and awaken the dreamer within you.”

Buron is a Haitian American multidisciplinary artist specializing in photography, poetry, digital, and traditional art. He is also the co-founder of Move Love Productions in 2018, an art collective that curates quality experiences for the community. His 2020 photo book, Good Jeans & Brown Suga, inspired him to use denim as a medium for his art, fashion shows, and installations. Known for his evocative works, Buron explores themes of the Black experience, creativity, and mental health. He is also celebrated for another innovative project, Everything & Mo, an illustrated comic that delves into the whimsical adventures of two characters, combining art and narrative to inspire freedom of expression and provoke thought. Through his diverse media, Buron aims to empower individuals to embrace their unique stories and potential.

“Good Jeans and Brown Suga: Good Dreams is more than an exhibition; it is an invitation to dream boldly and to recognize the orchestration of a higher power in the pursuit of those dreams,” said Buron. “It is a call to embrace the surreal and the sublime in our everyday lives, and to find beauty and purpose even in the most challenging times.”

