Pompano Beach Arts Unveils AN ISLAND IN THE SHAPE OF A PRISON by Anthony Torres

Pompano Beach Arts is presenting a powerful solo exhibition by Anthony Torres entitled An Island in the Shape of a Prison. This introspective collection delves into the artist's exploration of self, his Puerto Rican heritage, and the lasting impact sustained during his deployment as a soldier at Abu Ghraib Prison in Iraq. Through his art, Torres confronts the complexities of identity, and the profound psychological wounds inflicted by war. The exhibition will be on display from until October 19, 2024, at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center's Digital Media Center.

"The collection masterfully weaves together photographs, personal effects, and video with poetry previously written and performed by the artist in his theater work," said Ty Tabing, Director of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. "These powerful images and text reveal the profound connections between the artist's personal military story and the broader historical impact of war and colonialism on Puerto Rico."



Anthony Torres is a poet, theater artist, and social worker whose work focuses on themes of transformation, healing, demilitarization, and social justice. After leaving the US Army in 2006, he moved to Miami, Florida, and began participating in local writing workshops to help process his military experiences. Over the past decade, Torres has been involved in many veteran-focused art projects, including hosting poetry open mic events for veterans and performing with The Combat Hippies, a theater ensemble organized with fellow Puerto Rican veterans. Under the artistic direction of Teo Castellanos, The Combat Hippies have written and toured two full-length productions: Conscience Under Fire (2015) and AMAL (2019). Torres is a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Veteran Fellow, a National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC) Leadership Fellow, and a Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow (CAF). He has a Master’s degree in Social Work from Barry University.

“I wanted to use imagery and collected items combined with my poetry to create visual art pieces,” explained Torres. “This work is inspired by my experiences growing up as a Puerto Rican in upstate New York, the consequences of my decision to join the military and eventual deployment to Iraq, and my search for identity and purpose through exploring my family and cultural heritage.”

