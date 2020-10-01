Pompano Beach Arts Presents Global Live Stream Music Of The Moody Blues

The concert will air October 17 at 3pm and the link to view the show lasts until October 31.

Pompano Beach Arts will participate in a global live streaming concert from the Harlequin Theatre in London featuring GO NOW!, a tribute to the music of the Moody Blues.

Tickets for the performance are $15, visit www.pompanobeachart.org/virtual-events for details and ticket information. The concert will air October 17, 2020 at 3pm and the link to view the show lasts until October 31. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pompano Beach Arts.

Gordon Marshall, drummer with The Moody Blues for over 25 years, knew that there was a hunger in the market for Moody Blues music. To fill the void, he put together an amazing group of musicians and formed the band GO NOW! Mick Wilson, the lead singer of GO NOW!, was the lead singer with 10cc for over 20 years. Gordon and Mick are joined on stage by Patrick Duffin, Ryan Farmery and Nick Kendall, and together recreate the magical music we all know, including all the major hits. With 25 years' experience with The Moody Blues, Gordon has created true-to-the-original arrangements, making every performance truly magical.

The Moody Blues distinguished themselves through five decades as that shimmering jewel vindicating rock music as a substantial artistic contribution to Western culture. Since the '60s, as a part of the historic original British invasion of supergroups, The Moody Blues lit up the hearts and minds of millions of rock fans with inspiring anthems like "Nights in White Satin," "Tuesday Afternoon" and "I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band)," which express universal themes of love, compassion and peace.

They have sold in excess of 70 million albums worldwide and have been awarded an astonishing 14 platinum and gold discs. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 and ceased touring at that time.

In recent years GO NOW! has performed throughout the UK, selling out theatres and making many return appearances. Their first venture into the U.S. in 2019 resulted in 12 out of 12 sold-out performances at venues in Arizona and resulted in a planned repeat 14-show run in Arizona and California in the spring of 2020.

Their April 2021 engagements with the Omaha Symphony and the Philly Pops have made it possible for more U.S. venues to bring the hauntingly beautiful music of The Moody Blues to fans who still swoon when they hear those first magical notes of "Nights in White Satin."

