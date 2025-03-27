Plays Of Wilton to Present Dan Clancy's THE TIMEKEEPERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Plays of Wilton(POW!) reunites with Wilton Manors playwright Dan Clancy and director Bruce Linser for the South Florida revival of Clancy's award winning The Timekeepers, opening Thursday March 27, 2025 and running through Sunday April 27, 2025.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of drama, resilience, and human connection as POW! brings you The Timekeepers - an internationally acclaimed play that has captivated audiences worldwide. The play takes place in a Nazi concentration camp, and tells the deeply moving story of an unlikely bond between a Jewish prisoner and a homosexual inmate under the ever watchful eye of their Kapo. Through struggle and survival, their evolving relationship delivers a powerful mix of tension, humor, and heart. Critics have praised the play for its masterful storytelling and emotional depth, winning several Carbonell Awards and making it a must-see theatrical event.

Following the 2023 sold-out run of Dan Clancy and Lynn Portas' musical 108 Waverly, also directed by Bruce Linser, POW! is excited to reunite with this incredible creative team for a revival of this riveting drama not seen in South Florida for 12 years. Regarding his work, Dan Clancy has said, "... the play questions the concept of communities - social, religious, racial, or sexual. They often provide support for their members. But the walls which contain this support can also prevent the community's members from seeing other people's humanity."This is Bruce Linser's third collaboration with POW! after directing 108 Waverly and performing in the world premiere of Erin K. Considine's Family Tree. Bruce states, "While TheTimekeepers is set during the Holocaust, it's more a story about how we divide ourselves from one another - 'us vs. them.' It's about us, and whether or not we're able to see beyond our differences, and stand together against hatred and bigotry. And that message is more important now than it's ever been."

The Timekeepers has been seen in over 13 countries and 22 cities across the world, including throughout Israel.

"The new production of American playwright Dan Clancy's The Timekeepers , is an essential roller-coaster journey, which manages to strike and shock at nearly every turn." The Pink Times (Tel Aviv), December 26, 2002.

"[The Timekeepers] is subtle. But then, that is the beauty of this play - the horror of the situation somehow lies beneath the day to day minutiae with which the characters content themselves." The Stage (London), September 7, 2005.

"By presenting a view of three very different victims of the Nazis, and not the Nazis themselves, playwright Dan Clancy's play is powerfully effective, leaving an enormous impression that requires days to digest." The Sunday Independent (South Africa), July 18, 2010.

[The Timekeepers] "it's one of the best dramas seen in the region this year with no asterisks or qualifiers." "... [Clancy] has crafted a strong script rife with irony. He ingeniously posits a world where time is a precious, fragile and tenuous commodity, yet a place where time has seemingly come to a halt out from fear what the next tick of the clock might bring."Florida Theater on Stage (Fort Lauderdale), October 27, 2013.

The production brings many fresh faces to POW!'s Foundry Theater. The cast, John Brodsky, Christopher Daftsios, Seth Trucks and stage manager Katelyn Bourke are all making their debuts at The Foundry. With the exception of Costume Designer, Tim Bowman, who is fresh off of POW! in the Park's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, the balance of the design and Production Team are all new to POW!. We welcome Cindi Blank Taylor (Scenic Design), John Shamburger (Scenic Painter), Jameelah Bailey (Props/Set Dressing), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Design), Roger Arnold (Sound Design) Kathryn Johnston (Dialect/Intimacy) and Ted de Chatelet (Fight Director) to The Foundry.

The twenty performances of The Timekeepers run Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm, at The Foundry, 2306 N Dixie Hwy in Wilton Manors from March 27 through April 27, 2025. The approximate running time is 1 hour 40 minutes.

For tickets, please visit www.playsofwilton.com.

