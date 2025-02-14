Photos: Maycol and Lilian With Perrin Blank at Cafe Centro

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the most talented and entertaining duos we’ve encountered in Palm Beach are the husband and wife team known as Maycol and Lilian. They are dynamic performers who create exciting musical interpretations in all genres.

Maycol (born in NYC) and Lilian (born in Mexico) have a vibrant energy and romanticism as they sing proficiently in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian. Maycol, a highly skilled pianist creates arrangements on his array of keyboards that authentically place you in the musical ambience of many countries employing his impressive encyclopedic musical memory catalog. He has a wide range of vocal stylings that that can navigate from a Bobby Short to Sergio Mendez, or Johnny Mathis.

The voice and vitality of Lilian, can bring you into the world of Astrud Gilberto and Edith Piaf or Diana Krall. The duo perform worldwide (Hotel Martinez in Cannes France, St. Regis in Bora Bora) and produce raves and smiles from from their international audiences.

Speaking of smiles, the legendary Palm Beach Dentist/Cabaret singer Perrin Blank, who created many great smiles and bravos over the years from the patients who sat in his Dental chair, also brought out smiles and bravos from the sold out audience who sat in the chairs at Cafe Centro last night. Perrin was Lilian & Maycol’s special guest artist and he did a wonderful job with tunes of the 60’s and 70’s. The song lists of The Stylistics, Jersey Boys, Barry White, and others kept the Cafe Centro audience swinging and musically reminiscing along, as the trio rekindled those great Doo-wop harmonies

I didn’t hear Perrin sing the tune “When You’re Smiling” but the “Whole World Smiled at Him” during this nostalgic musical review. It was a “crowning” achievement for Dr. Perrin who expertly “bridged” the gap between Cabaret & Dentistry as he “capped off” a great evening. (Rim shot)

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



