Photos: LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE at Pompano Beach Cultural Center!

Pompano Players is currently presenting its premiere production, Love, Loss, and What I Wore. The award-winning ensemble piece by Nora and Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, will run at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center through October 20th. Check out photos below!



Love, Loss, and What I Wore is a play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and memory covering all the important subjects: mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses, and why we only wear black. It won the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience as well as the 2010 Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite New Off-Broadway Play.

This production is a partially staged reading, and runs approximately 2 hours with no intermission.

Tickets for Love, Loss, and What I Wore are available online at www.pompanobeachculturalcenter.com or by calling 954-501-1910.

Photo Credit: Amy Pasquantonio

Sarah Romeo

Francine Birns

Raven Adams & Rachel Ihasz

