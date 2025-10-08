Photos: Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP At Empire Stage

Suspense, wit, and deadly ambition collide in the company’s first production, running October 10 – November 2, 2025.
New production photos have been released from Ira Levin’s (Rosemary’s Baby) legendary comedy-suspense thriller Deathtrap, opening Friday, October 10, at Empire Stage.
The production marks the debut of Upstage Productions, a new theatre company founded by actress, auctioneer, and businesswoman Janice Hamilton. Performances will run through November 2, 2025.
Directed by Deborah (DK) Kondelik, Deathtrap is a deliciously twisted play that balances razor-sharp humor with gasp-inducing suspense. The story follows Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful playwright whose recent thrillers have flopped. Desperate for another hit, he discovers a brilliant new script from an unknown writer—and begins plotting a scheme that may be too clever (and too deadly) for his own good.
With its ingenious construction and irresistible blend of laughter and shock, Deathtrap has earned a reputation as one of the most entertaining thrillers ever written. Levin’s play has captivated audiences since its Broadway premiere, celebrated for its perfect mix of wit, mystery, and macabre fun.
The production stars Larry Buzzeo, Om Jae, Michele Verdi, Betsy Bittar, and Matthew Pyle.
Tickets are $40 and on sale now. Deathtrap runs October 10 – November 2, 2025, at Empire Stage, 1140 N Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale.
Larry Buzzeo, Michele Verdi
Om Jae, Larry Buzzeo
Betsy Bittar, Michele Verdi
Betsy Bittar, Matthew Pyle
