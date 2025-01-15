Photos: First Looks At Actors' Playhouse's Miami Regional Premiere Of JERSEY BOYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors’ Playhouse will continue its 2024-2025 season with Jersey Boys, the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning musical sensation that tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. A global phenomenon since its Broadway debut in 2005, this much-anticipated Miami regional premiere will run from January 22 to February 23, 2025, at the Miracle Theatre.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, Jersey Boys is packed with unforgettable hits like “Oh, What a Night!,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and more. The musical follows the extraordinary journey of four young men from the streets of New Jersey to international superstardom. This rags-to-riches story of talent, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of friendship is as compelling as the music itself, resonating with audiences of all generations.

Joshua Charles Skurnik stars as Frankie Valli, the iconic lead vocalist of The Four Seasons. A seasoned performer, Skurnik celebrates his 700th performance of Jersey Boys during this run. Born and raised in New Jersey, his credits include roles in the New York production, Norwegian Cruise Line, and esteemed theatres such as Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Maine State Music Theatre and Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Nathan Cockroft plays charming bad boy Tommy DeVito, the lead guitar player of The Four Seasons, who serves as the show’s primary narrator and founding member of the band. Cockroft is thrilled to be back under the streetlamp with these amazing boys, having starred as Devito in productions of Jersey Boys at Fulton Theatre and Music Theatre of Connecticut. Quinn Corcoran returns to the role of Bob Gaudio, the brilliant songwriter behind the group’s success, having performed in regional productions of the show at Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Sierra Repertory Theatre. Corcoran’s credits include Waitress (Florida Studio Theatre), Legally Blonde (Engeman), and Off-Broadway productions such as Pasek and Paul’s James and the Giant Peach. Domenic Servidio stars as bassist Nick Massi. A graduate of New World School of the Arts, Servidio’s credits include originating the role of Joey in the Off-Broadway production of Friends! The Musical and receiving Carbonell nominations for his roles in Equus and Heathers. This production marks the Actors’ Playhouse debut for all four leads.

The Jersey Boys ensemble features a dynamic cast, including Michael Scott Ross, Tony Lawrence Clements, Seth Trucks, Corey Vega, Elaine Cotter, Lauren Horgan, Carolina Ordonez, Don Seward, Alexander Blanco and Lauren Maria Abraham (Lorraine Cover, Francine Cover).

“Our cast brings together the best talent from previous Jersey Boys productions and South Florida’s brightest stars,” said David Arisco, Artistic Director of Actors’ Playhouse and director of this production. “The story of four sons of Italian immigrants rising from the streets of New Jersey to national fame will resonate deeply with Miami’s multicultural community. This show connects across generations, combining concert energy with a compelling musical journey of triumph, decline and hope that I know our audience will love.”

The creative team for Jersey Boys features Associate Direction and Choreography by Sarah Crane, Musical Direction by Clay Ostwald, Scenic Design by Brandon M. Newton, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Reidar Sorensen, Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Stage Management by Naomi Zapata and Assistant Stage Management by Jessica Friedhof.

Comments