Photos: Eytan Deray's EDUCATING ASHER Premieres July 29 At Empire Stage

Multi-talented South Florida actor and cabaret artist Eytan Deray has added playwright to the list of his accomplishments. His new play, Educating Asher, will have its world premiere at Empire Stage. The production will open at July 29th and run through August 14th at the popular Fort Lauderdale venue.

"I started writing Educating Asher 5 years ago as personal therapy after finding out about a beloved teacher's passing," Deray explains. "Now it's a fully realized portrait of grief, friendships between generational gaps, and the importance of teachers/mentors in our life. This play is for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, and my hope is that audiences will leave the theatre not just moved, but ready to start a much-needed conversation."

Hiding in the kitchen at a reception for a funeral, Asher is not quite sure how to process his grief over the loss of his former middle school teacher, Elliott Weiss, who he hasn't spoken to or seen in five years. His boyfriend Mark tries to encourage him to talk to Mr. Weiss's widower, Nick, but to no avail. Soon enough, Asher is forced to confront his grief when Elliott's ghost appears in the kitchen with him. It's only now that Elliott is gone that Asher can finally say everything he ever wanted to the teacher that changed his life.

"Eytan's play is deeply personal, somewhat autobiographical, and he has brought in a team of his close friends to help him tell this story," says Educating Asher's director Seth Trucks. "It's been a very powerful experience, the cast is amazing, are all working beautifully together, and I cannot wait to share his play with everyone."

Trucks has cast Murphy Hayes as Elliott, Michael Harper as Mark, and Noah Levine as Nick. Eytan Deray will play Asher.

Harold Petion will serve as the production's Stage Manager. Lighting Design is by Preston Bircher, Set Design is by Johnbarry Green and Jordon Armstrong, and Sound Design is by Seth Trucks.

Tickets for Educating Asher are $25 and are available online at www.empirestage.com or by calling 954-678-1496. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, and on Sunday at 5 pm. All performances will take place Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie