Photos: DelRay Beach Welcomes Concert Artist Anthony Nunziata at the Arts Garage

The national tour landed in Delray Beach last night at the Arts Garage.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Willy Nelson and Anthony Nunziata may be miles apart musically but I wouldn't be surprised if Anthony's encore soon becomes "On The Road Again."

The Anthony Nunziata national (soon to be International) tour landed in Delray Beach last night. The handsome romantic singing star's beautiful tenor voice and energetic personality have been exciting audiences around the country, and now South Florida gets a chance to hear him live and in person. Anthony's passion and musicality filled the Arts Garage with a song list of Broadway and Italian favorites and the resulting cheers and standing ovations by the overflow crowd were a testament to a concert/cabaret artist who has found the sweet spot for enthralling and entertaining an audience. Anthony may be a tennis and pickle ball champion in the off hours, but on the music court he's an absolute winner.

If you're in the Palm Beach area, Anthony will be at the intimate Cafe Centro in West Palm Beach on May 11th. For tickets, and a full tour schedule, click here.

Bobby Peaco was at the Piano and Jesse Jones Jr. on Reeds.

Local singing celebrity Chris Santiago was Anthony's special guest for this show.

