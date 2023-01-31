Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series

"America's Got Talent" and a lot of it is in the Palm Beach area!

Jan. 31, 2023  

I don't know if the Census Bureau keeps track of how many Open Mics there are in the United States but add another one to the list, Cafe Centro in Palm Beach. If you've ever attended others, such as the legendary Gold Standard of Open Mics Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland in New York City, or Kelly Clinton's Variety "Sit IN" in Las Vegas or Michael Orland's Celebrity filled one at Oscar's in Palm Springs, you have undoubtedly experienced a fun filled evening and an opportunity to discover new talent. You might even have been at one that had some super-stars perform or be an audience member. Well, "America's Got Talent" and last night's performances showed that a lot of it is in the Palm Beach area.

A talented and entertaining bunch of local singers turned out for a pop up Open Mic hosted by Meri Ziev at Cafe Centro, which is fast becoming the go to music/dinning venue for enthusiasts of live music in South Florida.

Rob Russell, affectionally known as "Mr. Palm Beach" will be hosting a monthly Monday Open Mic series in the Cabaret at Cafe Centro starting February 6th, reviving a tradition Rob began at the famed Royal Room at the Colony Hotel. Expect to see some of Rob's famous show-biz friends show up for his Open Mic and an audience filled with fans.

Pianist Bobby Peaco supplied the spot on accompaniment for the wide range of singing styles.

The event was produced by Meri Ziev & David Meulemans

The performers: Meri Ziev, Terry Ross, JayCee Driesen, John LaRiviere, Jamila Smith, Susan Winter, Scott Segall, Rachel Metz Hunter, Deb Berman, Richard Forbes, Rob Russell, Jessica Jane Rucker, Eli Jacobson, Melissa Boher Jacobson, Randy Zinkus

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Meri Ziev

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Meri Ziev & Rob Russell

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
JayCee Driesen

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
JayCee Driesen

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Susan Winter

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Susan Winter

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Melissa Boher Jacobson

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Melissa Boher Jacobson

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Rachel Metz Hunter

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Rachel Metz Hunter

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Bobby Peaco

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Deb Berman

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Deb Berman

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Eli Jacobson

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Meri Ziev & Eli Jacobson

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Eli Jacobson

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Jamila Smith

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Scott Segall

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Scott Segall

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Richard Forbes

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
John LaRiviere

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Jessica Jane Rucker

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Terry Ross

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Randy Zinkus

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Rob Russell

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Meri Ziev & Rob Russell

Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
Eda Sorokoff & Rob Russell



Pompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players NCPLab Short Play Festival Photo
Pompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players' NCPLab Short Play Festival
Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the NCPLab Short Play Festival, which brings the South Florida community together to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the region. Dozens of theatre artists have come together in the past year to write and act in brand new plays every month, and now you can enjoy six of the very best plays for the first time!
PICTURING FAME Opens in February at NSU Art Museum Photo
PICTURING FAME Opens in February at NSU Art Museum
Beginning February 11 through September 3, 2023, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present Picturing Fame, comprised of four concurrent exhibitions which ruminate on the subject of fame and celebrity.
Photos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol Dante Photo
Photos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol Dante
It was an early-bird very special event in Florida yesterday as The Footlighters Club of South Florida honored their President Errol Dante who was celebrating his 80th birthday.  Many spoke in praise of entertainer Errol who in addition to having a long a successful career in show business has also dedicated his time and efforts to senior entertainers who benefit from the charity of the Footlighters club.  
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents A Passionate Evening Of Masterworks From Brahms, Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents A Passionate Evening Of Masterworks From Brahms, Sibelius And Berlioz
South Florida Symphony Orchestra will present a passionate evening of masterworks from Brahms, Sibelius and Berlioz on Wednesday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m., at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale and on Saturday, February 18, at 7:30 p.m., at Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys in Key West.

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol DantePhotos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol Dante
January 30, 2023

It was an early-bird very special event in Florida yesterday as The Footlighters Club of South Florida honored their President Errol Dante who was celebrating his 80th birthday.  Many spoke in praise of entertainer Errol who in addition to having a long a successful career in show business has also dedicated his time and efforts to senior entertainers who benefit from the charity of the Footlighters club.  
Photos: John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey Receive Legends Radio Artist AwardPhotos: John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey Receive Legends Radio Artist Award
January 15, 2023

The genius of John Pizzarelli, Jessica Molaskey, and the songs of the Great American Songbook (with a hat tip to Stephen Sondheim) were on the stage of the Eissey Campus Theatre last night.  The outstanding musical event was presented by the RRAZZ ROOM for the 9th Anniversary of Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio. 
Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway Plays Cafe Centro For First Engagement of 2023Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway Plays Cafe Centro For First Engagement of 2023
January 6, 2023

Ann Hampton Callaway was at Cafe Centro, the intimate cabaret/restaurant in West Palm Beach which has become a premier music destination, on January 5. This marked her first gig of 2023.
Photos: Erich Bergen Rings in the New Year at the Wick TheatrePhotos: Erich Bergen Rings in the New Year at the Wick Theatre
January 2, 2023

Back in 60s, Jackie Gleason filled a railroad car with pals for a trip from NYC to Miami for his TV show.  In the 1920’s Henry Flagler organized a similar journey with a “party train” of friends..destination Palm Beach.  
Photos: The New Belters Inaugurate One Of The Country's Newest Cabaret RoomsPhotos: The New Belters Inaugurate One Of The Country's Newest Cabaret Rooms
December 7, 2022

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes have their own individual, respective careers and come from what would seem like different orbits. But, actually, it turns out, maybe not so much, because when they come together as THE NEW BELTERS, a special kind of energy force forms and it’s reminiscent of, say, Martin & Lewis (Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis). Check out photos here!
share