Palm Beach Poetry Festival Receives $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $10,000 to Palm Beach Poetry Festival in support of the 16th Annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival, January 20-25, 2020 at Old School Square in Delray Beach, FL. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and will award 977 grants in this category.

"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as the Palm Beach Poetry Festival are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."

"The Acting Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts has approved the Palm Beach Poetry Festival for a grant in the amount of $10,000," said Susan Williamson, Director of the Festival. "We look forward to working with the Arts Endowment to finalize the grant paperwork and are appreciative of the agency's support for this project."

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

The 16th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival will be held January 20-25. 2020 at Old School Square in Delray Beach. The Festival will feature top poets at numerous ticketed public events, including readings, talks, interviews, panel discussions and more. Poetry workshops will be offered for which applications are required.

The Workshop Faculty of the 2020 Palm Beach Poetry Festival will include Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Nickole Brown/Jessica Jacobs, Reginald Gibbons, Major Jackson, Ilya Kaminsky, Dana Levin, Adrian Matejka, and Maggie Smith. One-on-One Conference Faculty includes Lorna Blake, Sally Bliumis-Dunn, and Angela Narciso Torres. Native American poet-musician Joy Harjo will be Special Guest Poet in 2020, and Poet-at-Large Patricia Smith will give readings at four local high schools and at the Crest Theatre on Friday, January 24.

For more information about the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, please visit www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.





