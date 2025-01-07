Palm Beach Dramaworks Will Host the Perlberg Festival of New Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The start of a new year is all about looking ahead, and at Palm Beach Dramaworks that means looking toward and nurturing the future of theatre. The Perlberg Festival of New Plays ushers in 2025 with readings of five invigorating scripts still in development, written by five notable playwrights.

The seventh annual festival, which runs from January 17-19, features Vineland Place by Steven Dietz (3pm Friday, January 17), Class C by Chaz T. Martin (7:30 pm Friday, January 17), The Mallard by Vincent Delaney (3pm Saturday, January 18), In Two by Chelsea Marcantel (7:30 pm Saturday, January 18), and Alba by Alejandro Rodriguez (3pm Sunday, January 19). Each reading is followed by a post-performance discussion.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be gathering such a phenomenal team of playwrights, directors, and actors for this year's Perlberg Festival of New Plays,” said Jenny Connell Davis, PBD’s resident playwright and literary manager, who runs the festival with Producing Artistic Director William Hayes. “We have exciting voices ready for their national spotlight, some of the most-produced playwrights in American theatre, and an incredible team of directors. This year's plays are funny, scary, suspenseful, and — above all — timely. We hope folks will come see these readings now, because these are plays that will be seen everywhere, soon!"

The directors are Mark Perlberg (Vineland Place), Jessica Holt (Class C), J. Barry Lewis (The Mallard), Hannah Wolf (In Two), and KJ Sanchez (Alba).

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, and can be purchased online at boxoffice@palmbeachdramaworks.org, or by calling the box office at 561.514.4042 x2. Tickets are $35 per play, or $100 for all five plays.

Diane and Mark Perlberg are the executive producers of the Perlberg Festival of New Plays. The associate producers are Sandra and Bernie Meyer. The festival is sponsored in part by the Maurer Family Foundation.

Comments