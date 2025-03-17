Mozart's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO to Close Palm Beach Opera 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Palm Beach Opera will conclude its 2025 season with Mozart's lively and beloved The Marriage of Figaro, running April 4-6 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Distinguished conductor Gary Thor Wedow, a renowned specialist in Mozart and Baroque repertoire, makes his Palm Beach Opera debut leading this effervescent masterpiece. Acclaimed director Stephen Lawless returns to revive his celebrated production, first seen in Palm Beach Opera's 2018 season, which delighted audiences with its elegant staging and wit.

The international cast features renowned bass-baritone Adam Plachetka as Figaro, making his Palm Beach Opera debut in a role he has performed at the Metropolitan Opera and Vienna State Opera. Soprano Hailey Clark returns as the Countess after starring as Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte and Donna Anna in Don Giovanni, making this her third Palm Beach Opera appearance in a leading Mozart/da Ponte role. Baritone John Chest makes his company debut as the Count Almaviva, while soprano Inna Demenkovadebuts as Susanna in both her U.S. and role debut. Mezzo-soprano Angela Brower brings her celebrated portrayal of Cherubino, a role she has performed at Bayerische Staatsoper and San Francisco Opera. Two members of Palm Beach Opera's prestigious Laufer Young Artists Program, Lauren Carroll and Dylan Gregg will also be a part of the cast playing Barbarina and Antonio, respectively.

"As we close our 2025 season, The Marriage of Figaro is the perfect choice-a brilliant, witty, and deeply human opera that never fails to delight," said Andrea & Ken Brodlieb General Director James Barbato. "With an exceptional cast, a masterful conductor, and a captivating production, this performance will be a truly memorable season finale."

A cornerstone of the operatic repertoire, The Marriage of Figaro follows a single day of comedic intrigue, romantic entanglements, and clever disguises. Figaro, the clever servant, and his beloved Susanna navigate a whirlwind of deception and social maneuvering as they outwit the scheming Count Almaviva. Mozart's masterful score brings this fast-paced, comedic tale to life with stunning arias, playful ensembles, and a heartwarming resolution.

Performed in Italian with English supertitles, The Marriage of Figaro remains one of Mozart's most beloved operas.

Performances take place Friday and Saturday, April 4 and 5, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 6, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through the Palm Beach Opera box office. For more information, visit PBOpera.org or call 561-833-7888.

