Miami Theatre Works Launches Second Season With AVENUE Q Next Month

Miami's newest theater company, Miami Theatre Works, enters its second season with a performance of the brilliantly hilarious Tony Award winning musical comedy, "Avenue Q," July 21-24, 2022, at the brand new Westchester Cultural Arts Center at Tropical Park.

"As a semi-professional troupe in Miami, we are thrilled and honored to be able to bring this outstanding show to our local audiences," says Michael Stoddard, co-creator and executive director of Miami Theatre Works. "The appeal of "Avenue Q" rests in its ability to touch on several hot-button issues from a hilarious, R-rated "Sesame Street" perspective."

Avenue Q is a musical comedy featuring puppets and human actors with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty. Winner of the 2004 Tony Awards "Triple Crown" - Best Musical, Book, and Score - the show has been praised for its approach to themes of racism, homosexuality, internet pornography, and life's complexities.

Billed as a show that's "part flesh, part felt and packed with heart," Avenue Q is a laugh-out-loud musical that tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he must move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q where he and friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

There, he meets Kate (the girl/monster next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman), and other new friends!

"As a community theater company, we are incredibly excited that we get to produce Avenue Q, because like few other theatrical productions, this show presents amazing challenges for the actors. Most of the cast performs multiple roles, some with wildly different vocal characterizations, all while their hands are manipulating real emotion into puppets," added Stoddard.

PLEASE NOTE: This show is not recommended for children due to adult language/content.

