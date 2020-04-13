Measure for Measure Theatre Presents ANGELS IN AMERICA Free Virtual Reading

Measure for Measure Theatre, which recently postponed its production of Island Song due to the threat of COVID-19, will be presenting a virtual play reading of Tony Kushner's Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 26 via Facebook Live.

This two-part theatrical saga takes audiences on a journey through 1980's America under the conservative administration of president Ronald Reagan. In the midst of the AIDS crisis, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, Heaven and Hell.

Angels in America first opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 1993, where it would receive Two Tony Awards® for Best Play and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play was adapted into a miniseries on HBO® starring Meryl Streep and Al Pacino, which won an Emmy® for Outstanding Miniseries. Angels in Americawas recently revived on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre in 2018. The production, which starred Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, would win the Tony for Best Revival of a Play.

This virtual reading of Angels in America will star numerous South Florida theater veterans. The show's principal cast includes Sabrina Lynn Gore as Harper Pitt, Ernesto Gonzalez as Joe Pitt, Eric O'Keefe as Prior Walter, Specner Landis as Louis Ironson, Johnbarry Green as Roy Cohn and Missy McArdle as Hannah Pitt and Ethel Rosenberg. The show's ensemble is rounded out by Carlos Alayeto, Mallory Newbrough, and Ricky Morisseau. Stage manager Genesis Perez will read stage directions.

The reading will be divided into six live sessions, occurring on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is free to the public. Audiences are welcome to make a donation via PayPal and Venmo. All proceeds will be split between the artists and Measure for Measure Theatre. More information on donating will be provided at each live session.

For more information on Measure for Measure Theatre, please visit www.measureformeasuretheatre.com. Be sure to follow Measure for Measure Theatre on Facebook and Instagram at @MeasureForMeasureTheatre and join the conversation with the hashtag #MeasureUp.





