'ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE' Tickets Are Now On Sale at the Studio At Mizner Park

The Studio at Mizner Park (201 Plaza Real) will welcome two-time Tony Award® winner and five-time Emmy® nominee Alan Cumming, with his cabaret show, "Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age," on Saturday, April 22 for two shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $99 to $150 and are available for purchase at www.thestudioatmiznerpark.com or on TicketMaster.

"We are thrilled to have this iconic performer grace our stage as The Studio at Mizner Park makes its mark as one of South Florida's most enticing venues," said Peg Anderson, President of the Cultural Arts Association Board, the organization responsible for managing the venue.

This intimate evening will give audience members a chance to see this remarkable performer up-close and personal. Cumming brings his puckish, eclectic spirit and joie de vivre to a mischievous exploration of that most communal of pastimes: aging. Cumming has performed in concert halls across the globe, including the Sydney Opera House, London Palladium, Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall. A multi-talented star, Cumming has played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet, all the parts in Macbeth and the Emcee in Cabaret in the West End and on Broadway. His most recent projects include The Traitors, Marlowe, starring alongside Liam Neeson Jessica Lange; and My Old School on Hulu.

This event contains adult language or content.

Valet parking is available at the venue as well as pre-show refreshments provided by in-house caterer Potions in Motion.