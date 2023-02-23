Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE' Tickets Are Now On Sale at the Studio At Mizner Park

Audiences can enjoy the Tony-winning actor's latest cabaret show on Saturday, April 22

Feb. 23, 2023  

The Studio at Mizner Park (201 Plaza Real) will welcome two-time Tony Award® winner and five-time Emmy® nominee Alan Cumming, with his cabaret show, "Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age," on Saturday, April 22 for two shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $99 to $150 and are available for purchase at www.thestudioatmiznerpark.com or on TicketMaster.

"We are thrilled to have this iconic performer grace our stage as The Studio at Mizner Park makes its mark as one of South Florida's most enticing venues," said Peg Anderson, President of the Cultural Arts Association Board, the organization responsible for managing the venue.

This intimate evening will give audience members a chance to see this remarkable performer up-close and personal. Cumming brings his puckish, eclectic spirit and joie de vivre to a mischievous exploration of that most communal of pastimes: aging. Cumming has performed in concert halls across the globe, including the Sydney Opera House, London Palladium, Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall. A multi-talented star, Cumming has played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet, all the parts in Macbeth and the Emcee in Cabaret in the West End and on Broadway. His most recent projects include The Traitors, Marlowe, starring alongside Liam Neeson Jessica Lange; and My Old School on Hulu.

This event contains adult language or content.

Valet parking is available at the venue as well as pre-show refreshments provided by in-house caterer Potions in Motion.



Photos: Carole J. Bufford Celebrates Judy Garland at Cafe Centro Photo
Photos: Carole J. Bufford Celebrates Judy Garland at Cafe Centro
It didn’t take long for the new Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro produced by Sandy Fisher to have diva Carole Bufford added to it’s performance line-up of celebrity vocalists.  Ms. Bufford’s career, once designated as “most likely to succeed” in a New York Times review has certainly lived up to that critic’s expectations.  
Riverside Theatre Presents OLEANNA Next Month Photo
Riverside Theatre Presents OLEANNA Next Month
Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell, Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney, presents David Mamet’s award-winning drama, Oleanna.
#GRACED World Premiere Set For May at the Arsht Center Photo
#GRACED World Premiere Set For May at the Arsht Center
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the world premiere of #GRACED by Vanessa Garcia, in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. #GRACED runs from May 4-21, 2023 and is part of the Arsht Center's Theater Up Close series presented by PNC Bank.
YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Returns In Search Of Miamis Top Talent! Photo
YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Returns In Search Of Miami's Top Talent!
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, has announced audition dates for the 13th anniversary of Young Talent Big Dreams - the most widespread, local free youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County.

From This Author - David McKibbin

David McKibbin is ecstatic to share his love of theatre with the world by writing for BroadwayWorld.com. David holds a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre with a Minor in Voice Perf... (read more about this author)


Newly Renamed Studio at Mizner Park Reinvigorates Under New ManagementNewly Renamed Studio at Mizner Park Reinvigorates Under New Management
February 17, 2023

The Studio at Mizner Park has undergone a series of changes to bring multi-generational arts programming to Downtown Boca.
BARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICALBARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
January 31, 2023

BARCLAY Performing Arts presents its final show of the fall 2023 season, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m. in the Lake Park Black Box at the Kelsey Theater, located at 700 Park Avenue in Lake Park. Boca Raton audiences can also see this show for free on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. outdoors in the courtyard of Somerset Courtyard Shoppes (8903 Glades Road).
Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Deliver Heart and Humor at Congregation B'nai IsraelMandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Deliver Heart and Humor at Congregation B'nai Israel
January 27, 2023

This past Thursday, a sold-out crowd at Congregation B’nai Israel in Boca Raton was able to see the real Mandy Patinkin at his most vulnerable in “An Evening with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody”.
Review: Say 'I Do' To TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST!Review: Say 'I Do' To TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST!
January 23, 2023

Til Death Do Us Part…You First! is a show that combines fast-paced Catskills-style comedy with a grounded sense of pathos. Even behind Fogel’s mask of self-deprecating humor, audiences can see a man on a journey to find acceptance. If you have a friend or relative in the Lonely Hearts Club, tickets to this show will be the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift.
Review: TAP DANCING THROUGH AUSCHWITZ Is A Beam Of Light In Our Dark WorldReview: TAP DANCING THROUGH AUSCHWITZ Is A Beam Of Light In Our Dark World
December 23, 2022

What did our critic think of TAP DANCING THROUGH AUSCHWITZ at The Arts Garage?
share