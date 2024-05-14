Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida Will Perform Pride: Then, Now, and Forever - A Multigenerational Concert Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pride: Then, Now, and Forever-A Multigenerational Concert Celebration. Don't miss out on the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida's Pride concert, a signature event for the LGBTQ+ community, music enthusiasts, and arts supporters. It's happening at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 8 p.m. This musical commemoration entitled 'Pride: Then, Now, and Forever-A Multigenerational Concert Celebration' promises to be a memorable night. Get your tickets now through Ticketmaster or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office, open Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.

After the devastating loss of a generation to the AIDS crisis, the LGBTQ+ community has become a vibrant tapestry of more generations existing together than ever before. The chorus invites the public to embrace this inclusivity and join their multigenerational concert celebration! From the resilient spirit of Baby Boomers to the trailblazing energy of Generation Z and beyond, this event will weave together decades of music, stories, and voices, making everyone feel a part of our shared history and future.

At the concert, you'll experience the anthems that have resonated in past pride parades, such as 'It's Raining Men,' 'Dancing Queen,' and 'Y.M.C.A.' But it's not just about the music. We're creating a heartfelt tribute to the diverse journeys and shared struggles of the LGBTQ+ community. You'll also hear fresh beats from songs like Cher's 'Believe' and Heather Small's 'Proud' that echo the dreams of a new generation, creating a powerful emotional connection with the audience. A unique and exciting opportunity to hear the world premiere of "We've Come Through The Storm," words and music by Tom Nichols and Dan Chadburn, and "Don't Say Gay," a jaunty yet robust show-stopping number crafted exclusively for GMCSF by gifted composer David Volpe. This music, commissioned by the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, Gabe Salazar, Artistic Director, for all Florida GALA Chorus members, is a testament to our commitment to the arts and the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride concert is sponsored in part by Funding Arts Broward, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, The Bears of South Florida, Hunters Nightclub Wilton Manors, Sun Dream Yacht Charters, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is a vibrant community of singers, uniting diverse voices across generations and cultures with a shared commitment to shaping a brighter future for all. Beyond the artistry of music, they emerge as a formidable force dedicated to transcending social barriers while visibly and powerfully advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. The organization's impact resonates far and wide as it brings live music to the region through grand-scale concerts in prestigious venues, far-reaching community engagements, and meaningful volunteer initiatives. Boasting over 180 talented singing members, GMCSF proudly stands as the top, award-winning LGBTQ+ nonprofit arts organization in the State of Florida, the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States, and ranks among the nation's top ten LGBTQ+ choruses. Led by Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, more than 25,000 individuals are captivated each year by the Chorus's performances, solidifying its position as a vital cultural asset within the LGBTQ+ landscape in the heart of South Florida.

Experience it all at GMCSF.org today. Join us in shaping a better future.

