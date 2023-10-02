South Florida Cabaret Artist Christopher Calhoun Presents A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! South Florida theater cabaret artist and musical theater actor Christopher Calhoun* will star in A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS. This festive Christmas cabaret will run from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3.

Audiences are invited to sing along to holiday classics and enjoy an interactive, flamboyant, and deeply personal holiday experience with some of the most popular songs from the American musical theater.

A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS will be directed by Bob Nation with musical direction by Cheryl Barth and choreography by Calhoun and Jamie Mattocks. Calhoun will be joined by South Florida theatre actresses Kalli Courakos, Spensyr Krebsbach and Rachel O’Hara. Original Broadway costumes will be provided by Behind the Scenes Theatricals, LLC.

A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS will be presented in the newly established 40-seat black box theater at Behind the Scenes Theatricals LLC, located at 1303 SW 1st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Performances are Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and include a drink ticket for a beverage of choice. Audience members can purchase tickets at Click Here.

*Denotes Member of Actors’ Equity Association.