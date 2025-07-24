Max Smith Joins Kravis Center as New Community Outreach Manager

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the appointment of Max Smith as its new Community Outreach Manager. Smith, a seasoned communications and community engagement leader, joins the West Palm Beach arts center with nearly 20 years of experience in public service and nonprofit work.

Smith’s career includes roles with the Office of the Mayor of New York City, the Office of the Mayor of Hempstead, New York, and the National Urban League. Most recently, she served as an organizer for Florida Rising, a grassroots nonprofit focused on racial and economic justice statewide.

Originally from Jamaica, West Indies, Smith brings a strong track record of building partnerships and expanding access to arts and cultural programming for underserved communities. She now calls Palm Beach County home and is an avid supporter of the arts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Max to the Kravis Center,” said Tracy C. Butler, Senior Director of Education. “Her experience and passion for community connection align perfectly with our mission to inspire, educate and engage audiences of all backgrounds.”

For more information about the Kravis Center’s community engagement initiatives, visit kravis.org.

