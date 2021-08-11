Maltz Jupiter Theatre To Host Volunteer Open House THIS SATURDAY At Jupiter Community Center

Great theater begins with you! That's right; the Maltz Jupiter Theatre is now casting volunteers to help the Theatre shine!

There is magic happening all around the brand-new Maltz Jupiter Theatre as it nears completion of its $36 million expansion, and its staff needs your skills, enthusiasm and time to reopen in January. This season, join the Theatre's cast of more than 400 volunteers and become a part of the fabric of the largest regional theatre in the southern half of the country. Volunteers help in every department in the Theatre, with jobs based on talents, skills and interests.

The Theatre will host a free open house for prospective volunteers this Saturday, August 14, from noon to 3 p.m. Taking place at Jupiter Community Center, all department areas will be represented to discuss specific volunteer jobs. Residents are asked to allow one hour to visit all department stations, with no preregistration required All open house attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a pair of tickets for every limited engagement of the 2021/22 season.

"Volunteering is one of the most important ways people can support the Maltz Jupiter Theatre," said Andrew Kato, producing artistic director and chief executive. "We're coming back to an exciting new space following our big renovation, and having people volunteering their time is going to help bring us closer to reaching our goals of producing the next Broadway-bound play or musical right here in South Florida."

Volunteers currently serve as bartenders, ushers, box office assistants, production support and more, with positions available daytime, evenings and/or weekends. Volunteers are recognized for their service through several appreciation events during the season.

"Most people think of ushering when they think of volunteer opportunities at the Theatre, but there are countless ways that residents can volunteer their time with us," Kato said. "Volunteers can work in our production center building and painting sets in West Palm Beach, pick up actors from the airport or help set up our special events. We'd love to invite anyone interested to stop by and see us at our open house this Saturday to learn more and join our 'family.'"

Here's a sneak peek at a few of the exciting departments up for volunteer consideration:

· Ushering and Bartending

· Shuttle Drivers

· Production (assist backstage or at the costume shop)

· Marketing (special events and festivals, subscription campaign and more!)

· Box office (customer service/Will Call)

· Development (fundraising events)

Step behind the scenes and be part of the Theatre's grand reopening season!

Scheduled to reopen in January, the Theatre's 2021/22 season will open offsite with a three-week open-air run of the smash hit Broadway musical Jersey Boys at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (January 11 - 30), as well as the fun-filled comedy I Hate Hamlet at The Benjamin School's 800-seat theater in Palm Beach Gardens (February 8 - 20). The season will then move onto the Theatre's brand new Broadway-scale stage for the high energy, dance-filled musical Sweet Charity (February 19 - March 9) and the Tony-nominated Broadway sensation Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (March 22 - April 10). A full season of limited engagements and special events is also planned at the new space.

Jersey Boys is sponsored by Kathy and Joe Savarese and Homecare America, Suzanne Niedland in loving memory of Art and Meg Niedland, John Osher and John McDonald Company; I Hate Hamlet is sponsored by Patty and Bob Hendrickson and Jodie and Dan Hunt and the Roy A. Hunt Foundation; Sweet Charity is sponsored by Dee Dee and Marty Jaffe and the The Jeff Hunter Charitable Trust, Jana and Ken Kahn and LRP Media Group and the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation; and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is sponsored by Priscilla Heublein, Carol and Jack Parker and John Osher.

The volunteer open house will take place at Jupiter Community Center, located at 200 Military Trail in Jupiter. To learn more about the event and many volunteer opportunities at the Theatre, please visit www.jupitertheatre.org/volunteering-info.