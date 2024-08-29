Loxen Entertainment's Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of side-splitting laughter as Loxen Entertainment brings the internationally acclaimed comedy The Play That Goes Wrong to Miami Beach's iconic Colony Theatre from September 5 to September 22.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a farcical comedy that has been delighting audiences since its debut in London in 2012. The play is a play within a play, following the calamitous efforts of the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they stage a murder mystery, The Murder at Haversham Manor. As the title suggests, anything that can go wrong does go wrong-from collapsing sets and forgotten lines to malfunctioning props and cast members who are as accident-prone as they are earnest. The result is a masterclass in comedic timing and slapstick humor, where every misstep is meticulously choreographed to create an experience that is as chaotic as it is controlled.

Benjamin Leon IV, founder of Loxen Entertainment who also plays Max in the production, describes the unique challenge of staging such a show: "The whole show needs to look like a disaster, but it runs like a well-oiled machine. There are a lot of things that need to go right in order for the play to go wrong."

Audiences at the Colony Theatre will not only witness the onstage mayhem but will also become part of the chaos themselves. From playbills with falling words to upside-down bios, the experience ensures that the spirit of unpredictability extends beyond the stage.

Since its premiere, The Play That Goes Wrong has earned widespread acclaim, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2015 and becoming a global phenomenon with productions in over 35 countries. Its unique blend of physical comedy and clever writing has made it a favorite among theatergoers, with a Broadway run and a still-ongoing stint in London's West End.

Loxen Entertainment, a nonprofit professional theater company, is dedicated to providing artistic opportunities to talented individuals across South Florida. The Play That Goes Wrong is the first of three productions in Loxen's highly anticipated 2024-2025 season. Following this comedic gem, Loxen will present Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from December 13 to December 22, and The Drowsy Chaperone from February 28 to March 9, 2025.

Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are on sale now and can be purchased here: Loxen Entertainment's The Play That Goes Wrong - Miami New Drama.

