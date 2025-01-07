Lightwire Theater's MOON MOUSE: A SPACE ODYSSEY Announced At Moss Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will bring the world-renowned Lightwire Theater to Miami with its critically acclaimed production, Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey.

Step into a world of light, technology, and imagination on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 11 a.m., for a visually stunning adventure that blends cutting-edge technology, puppetry, and a heartwarming story of self-discovery and courage.

Lightwire Theater, famous for its unique use of electroluminescent wire to create captivating characters and scenes, presents the story of Marvin the Mouse, a young outsider who dreams of adventure. Rejected and ridiculed by his peers, Marvin escapes into his imagination, where he constructs a homemade rocket and sets off on an epic journey to the moon. Along the way, he encounters a vibrant cast of cosmic creatures and faces challenges that push him to find strength and confidence in his differences.

Accompanied by an eclectic soundtrack that includes everything from classical music to pop, the show offers a mesmerizing fusion of theater, dance, and technology. features performers in special glow-in-the-dark suits who manipulate light and shadows to create an otherworldly experience.

Lightwire Theater's has been praised for its innovative approach to storytelling, using no spoken words, but instead relying on the power of movement, light, and music to convey emotions and messages. It's a show that transcends language barriers and connects with viewers of all ages on a deep emotional level.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $22 and parking is included. The show is recommended for all ages. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

Comments