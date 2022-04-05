Legends 100.3FM To Present A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE In Downtown Abacoa

Dick Robinson, Founder of Legends 100.3FM, today announced the upcoming Legends Radio's Benefit Concert for Ukraine. Scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, from 6 to 8 pm, the event will be held in the Abacoa Amphitheater and Green Market, located at 1267 Main Street in downtown Abacoa (33458).

While the concert headlined by celebrated entertainers Jenene Caramielo and Deborah Silver is FREE, supporters of Ukraine's valiant and ongoing struggle are encouraged to make financial donations prior to April 18 online at https://www.mightycause.com/story/Fbjc9g and/or via a QR code at the concert.

"This concert is not only a way to provide tangible, urgently-needed assistance to the people of Ukraine, it is to let them know that we are thinking of them, that we care about them, and that we are joining together as a community, from our hearts, to do whatever we can to help," says Robinson.

Adds Legends Radio Station Manager Tim Reever: "We wanted to create an event in which our listeners, the Legends staff, our access to world-class talent-and the generous participation of the Abacoa Amphitheater and Green Market-could be activated to help fund health and medical resources for the people of Ukraine, both within their homeland and in neighboring countries to which more than four million frightened people have fled."

Jenene Caramielo is a true crossover entertainer who can belt out Celine Dion and Whitney Houston hits at the same elite level she sings opera and Broadway show tunes. She has shared a stage with Chicago, opened for the Beach Boys, and performed at The White House for the Governor's Ball. Jenene has traveled the world with her shows, performing for celebrities and world leaders at private events, and some of the most exclusive country clubs in the United States.

Deborah Silver is a #1 Billboard jazz vocalist whose best-selling albums include Glitter and Grits, The Gold Standards, and Pure Silver. She has delighted sold-out audiences nationwide from Jazz at Lincoln Center to Birdland and Feinstein's 54 Below in New York. Deborah has recorded a series of duets with celebrated artists including Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Jack Jones, Freddy Cole, Steve Tyrell, Ann Hampton Callaway, and Ray Benson.

Gary Lovini, "The King of Strings", is a British TV Personality and Violin Headliner Showman, now living in the USA. Gary has won a major British TV Talent Show, performed at theatres, festivals and events throughout the UK including London Palladium and has personally met and performed for HM The Queen on the Royal Variety Performance.

Jozay & Patti is a dazzling duo who were voted Musicians of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line. Their extraordinary repertoire ranges from rock to soul, jazz, blues and beyond with a 60's show and a Neil Diamond Tribute, providing entertainment for all ages.