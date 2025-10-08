LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL Begins This Month at Thinking Cap Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After 25 years, live theater finally returns to Hollywood as Thinking Cap Theatre (TCT) launches its 15th anniversary season with Lizzie: The Musical, a theatrical rock spectacle that slashes through Victorian repression with unapologetic abandon.

The production opens Saturday, October 18 and runs through Saturday, November 1 at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center (1770 Monroe Street, Hollywood).

Based on the infamous 1892 case of Lizzie Borden, Lizzie: The Musical reimagines the story of a dutiful daughter with a dark secret and an even darker hunger for freedom. As tensions rise, Lizzie, her alluring friend Alice, rebellious maid Bridget, and manipulative sister Emma collide in a bloody storm of betrayal, desire, and liberation. Fueled by electric guitars, raw emotion, and a punk-meets-Gothic aesthetic, the production shatters the prim corset of history with heart-pounding music and unapologetic feminist fire.

“Launching our 15th anniversary season with Lizzie: The Musical feels both exhilarating and fitting,” said Nicole Stoddard, Ph.D., Producing Artistic Director of Thinking Cap Theatre. “This show is bold, imaginative, and an incredible performance vehicle for actresses. Lizzie is more than a rock musical—it’s a visceral exploration of power, repression, and liberation that will leave audiences thrilled and thinking long after the final note.”

Originally written by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer (music and lyrics), Tim Maner (lyrics, book, and additional music), and Alan Stevens Hewitt (music and additional lyrics), the off-Broadway cult hit gets TCT’s signature fearless treatment.

A champion of gender equality, Thinking Cap Theatre features an all-female lead cast of powerhouse performers who deliver both ferocity and vulnerability through live vocals and movement, backed by a five-piece rock band performing the score in real time.

“With most theatrical productions, you don’t often get the thrill of a live band sharing the stage with the actors,” said Bree-Anna Obst, Managing Director of Thinking Cap Theatre. “Lizzie amps that experience up to eleven—it’s not just theater, it’s a full-bodied concert-meets-musical that makes the story hit harder, louder, and cooler than you’d ever expect.”

Performance schedule

Saturday, October 18 – 8 p.m. (Opening Night with post-show cocktail reception, included in ticket)

Sunday, October 19 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 22 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 26 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 29 – 7 p.m.

Friday, October 31 – 8 p.m. (Halloween show with post-show party and costume prizes, included in ticket)

Saturday, November 1 – 8 p.m. (Closing Night)

Tickets are $45 plus service fee and available at https://tinyurl.com/LizzieMusical.

Students 21 and under are free with valid student ID. This production is rated PG-13 for mature audiences.

Audience members are encouraged to dress in period or Gothic attire to immerse themselves in the spirit of the show.

