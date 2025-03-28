LES MISERABLES, CLUE And More Come To Kravis Center In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts keeps the energy going with its 2024–2025 LIVE AMPLIFIED! Season and April is packed with performances.

From the quick wit of comedians Michael Yo and Fred Armisen to Broadway hits like Clue and Les Misérables, there's a little something for everyone. Music lovers can catch the soulful sounds of Old Crow Medicine Show and Iron & Wine, while dance fans won’t want to miss the incredible Complexions Contemporary Ballet.

Plus, 54 Below favorite Mauricio Martinez brings the charisma, and Dr. Robert Watson returns with his engaging Lunch & Learn series. Get ready for a month full of entertainment that’ll make you laugh, think and cheer.

April lineup includes*:

Kravis Center & Palm Beach Improv Present

Michael Yo: Issa Truuue! Tour

Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

A 2-time Emmy nominee fresh off his third comedy special “Snack Daddy”, Michael Yo is a comedian, actor and host keeping busy on all of Hollywood’s platforms. Michael is a proud father and loving husband with a bottomless pool of material about his family. In stand up, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy and now headlines all over the country. He’s a regular on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Adam Carolla Show. He also appeared on season 15 of “America’s Got Talent”. As a host, Michael can be heard every weekday on SiriusXM’s Pop2K and his own “Yo Show” podcast.

PERSSON HALL

Tickets start at $29.50*

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Michael-Yo-Palm-Beach-Improv Courtesy of Michael Yo

54 Below at The Rinker

Mauricio Martínez

Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Be here as telenovela heartthrob and Broadway star MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ, performs his show “5’11 Based in NYC”. This Emmy Award® winner is known for his role as Emilio Estefan in the Broadway hit ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO AND Gloria Estefan.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $44

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

MAURICIO-MARTÍNEZ-54Below-Rinker-Playhouse Courtesy of Mauricio Martinez.JPG

Kravis Center & Palm Beach Improv Present

Fred Armisen: Comedy for Musicians

but Everyone is Welcome

Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Fred Armisen is a comedian, writer, producer and musician best known for his work as the co-writer and co-star of IFC’s Emmy-nominated Portlandia. He plays Uncle Fester in the hit Netflix series Wednesday and stars in HBO’s Los Espookys, which he co-wrote and executive produced. As a voice actor, he can also be heard in the hit animated films Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Mitchells vs. The Machines, as well as the animated sitcom Big Mouth on Netflix.

Armisen is the star, writer and producer of IFC’s Documentary Now! and has appeared in HBO’s Our Flag Means Death, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, and Amazon’s Forever. A veteran of Saturday Night Live for 11 seasons, ARMISEN served as band leader of the 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers from 2014 to 2024. He is currently starring in the Broadway play All In: Comedy About Love alongside a rotating cast of some of the funniest people on earth!

PERSSON HALL

Tickets start at $47.50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Fred Armisen-Palm-Beach-Improv Photo by Mitch Zachary

ArtSmart

Lunch & Learn

Robert Watson, PhD On Les Misérables

Monday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m.

This masterpiece is set in 19th century France after the bloody French Revolution. It follows the tragic lives of Jean Valjean and Fantine who both have secrets. Their stories collide in a sweeping tale of love, loss, sacrifice, broken dreams and deception amidst the tumultuous Paris Uprising in 1823. Dr. Watson shares insights into the storyline, the horrors of the French Revolution, the real Paris Uprising and brutal life in Paris for the peasantry.

GIMELSTOB BALLROOM

Tickets $135 per seat or Reserve Table of 10 for $1,350

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Old Crow Medicine Show: Circle The Wagons Tour

Monday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Old Crow Medicine Show is an American roots band known for their blend of traditional country, old-time string music, bluegrass, and folk. Formed in 1998 in Ithaca, NY, the band rose to prominence after being discovered by bluegrass legend Doc Watson. Their breakthrough came with the song “Wagon Wheel,” which became a platinum hit and has since become a modern American classic.

The band has earned critical acclaim and industry recognition including two Grammy® Awards, a Trailblazer award from Americana Music Association, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry. Their latest Grammy® nominated album, Jubilee, was released in 2023.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $39.50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Wednesday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $35

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Iron & Wine – Light Verse Tour 2025

Monday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Sam Beam is a singer-songwriter who has been creating music as IRON & WINE for over a decade. Through the course of seven albums, numerous EPs and singles and the initial volumes of an Archive Series – Iron & Wine has captured the emotion and imagination of listeners with distinctly cinematic songs.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $39.50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Kravis On Broadway

Clue

April 15 – 19

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $41

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Kravis On Broadway

Les Misérables

April 22 – 27

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Complexions Contemporary Ballet:

For Crying Out Loud

Tuesday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET awakens audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of 16 stunning dancers, COMPLEXIONS has been hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer and “game changing” by London’s The Guardian.

The evening’s program includes a new work by COMPLEXIONS co-founder and choreographer, Dwight Rhoden, entitled FOR CRYING OUT LOUD. Using the raw and unfiltered music of U2’s latest release, Songs of Surrender, Rhoden brings the vibrancy of the stories told by music and lyrics into the landscape of expression — drawing on the grit and honesty of these iconic songs stripped down to their acoustic best. The performance is both moving and uplifting, leaving the audience with a sense of hope for what’s to come.

PERSSON HALL

Tickets start at $29.50*

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.



Comments