LEFT ON TENTH and More Set for GableStage Theatre Company 27th Season

GableStage has unveiled its 27th Season at the historic Biltmore Hotel. Spanning October 2025 through June 2026, the five-play lineup features four premieres and a production written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz.

The 27th Season kicks off with the Florida premiere of Harry Clarke (October 10 – November 2, 2025), a wickedly funny thriller that keeps audiences guessing. Written by Obie and Drama Desk Award Winner David Cale, this enormously fun, tightly woven tale, follows a shy Midwestern man living an outrageous double life. Mark H. Dold (Appropriate, The Lehman Trilogy) plays 19 characters in this mesmerizing, tour-de-force performance, directed by Barrington Stage Founding Artistic Director, Julianne Boyd (Boca).

Next, a captivating new play by Delia Ephron. Based on her best-selling memoir, Left on Tenth (November 21 – December 21, 2025) celebrates the messy, beautiful story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again. Over emails, calls, and cross-country flights, Ephron’s delightful stage adaptation Left on Tenth tells the real-life story of Ephron’s second chance at life, and love. GableStage Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport (Summer, 1976, Appropriate) directs a delightfully optimistic Miami premiere which features four human actors and two canine stars making their GableStage debut.

In Sotto Voce (January 23 – February 15) Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz pens a lyrical, haunting meditation on memory and longing. Weaving the past with the present, the story follows the tragic story of the SS St. Louis and a young researcher’s obsession with the 937 passengers forced to return to Europe after both Cuba and the United States turned them away. Receiving its first full production in Miami in English, Sotto Voce tells the beautiful, intimate story of the impossible convergence of three individuals – all of whom travelled far from their respective homelands for possibilities in America. Directed by Nilo Cruz.

Celebrated playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Admissions) pens a darkly funny exploration of history, identity and survival. Since the 1970s the Solomon Benhamou family has worked hard to make Paris into a wonderful home. But when their son comes home beaten because he was wearing a yarmulke, they are forced to question their safety and sense of belonging in the country they love. Twice extended on Broadway, Prayer for the French Republic (March 20 – April 19) blends sharp humor, profound drama and delicious croissants for a story as timely as it is timeless. Bari Newport directs.

To close the season, Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer directs the regional premiere of Eureka Day (May 15 – June 14), a gut-busting satire fresh from Broadway. Jonathan Spector’s uproarious comedy is set in a private California elementary school reeling from an outbreak of the mumps. As cases rise, the Board of Directors realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

