Kravis Center to Present Dance Theatre of Harlem in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance Theatre of Harlem is coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts for one night of unforgettable, genre-defying ballet on November 23. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

To Get Tickets:

Tickets for Dance Theatre of Harlem in West Palm Beach will go on sale to Kravis Center Members starting on Monday July 15 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, July 18 at 10 p.m. On Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. the public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for Dance Theatre of Harlem in West Palm Beach are $35 -$85*.

Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet's most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children — especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born — the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. Now in its sixth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem has achieved unprecedented success, bringing innovative and bold new forms of artistic expression to audiences in New York City, across the country and around the world.

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a Kravis Center PEAK Series presentation, made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Comments