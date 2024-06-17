Kravis Center Announces Four New Palm Beach Improv Comedians

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced a slew of new comedians coming to Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center.

The side-splitting line-up kicks off with Ian Bagg September 13 & 14 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. and continues with Lavell Crawford, November 8 & 9 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., Jay Mohr November 15 & 16 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. and Big Jay Oakerson December 20 & 21 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Additional artists to be announced throughout the season.

Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center is reserved theater style seating. A full bar and light bites are available for purchase in the lobby for each show.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Ian Bagg

His comedy has been described as “dangerously flawless” and he's known as a wildly funny boundary pusher—Ian Bagg brings his hilarity to the stage for laugh-out-loud fun. He was a finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing and he's appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show. His fast-paced, off-the-cuff, quick-witted style has him winning over TV audiences and live crowds across the country.

Lavell Crawford

Comedian, Lavell Crawford is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the hottest stars in the biz today. He filmed a new one-hour special in his hometown of St. Louis, Can A Brother Get Some Love? And, gained huge national exposure on NBC's hit reality series Last Comic Standing. In addition, he filmed an episode of Workaholics for Comedy Central. From his numerous television appearances and as one of the hottest touring acts in the country, audiences are becoming increasingly familiar with Lavell's giant-sized talent.

Jay Mohr

Comedian, actor and best-selling author, Jay Mohr has a career that spans three decades. He starred on Saturday Night Live, opposite Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire and with Jennifer Anniston in Picture Perfect. Comedy Central named him one of the 100 greatest stand-up comics of all time.

Big Jay Oakerson

He's one of the most beloved and easily recognizable comedians working today. Big Jay Oakerson's laid-back style and dirty delivery are the signature marks of his comedy. His career spans two decades, starting in Philadelphia as a “comic's comic” before rising mainstream fame in New York. Constantly touring the country, he has been a part of some of the biggest comedy festivals including Moontower, Bonnaroo, RockStar Energy Drink's Mayhem Fest, Gathering of the Juggalos, Funny or Die's Oddball Festival

Tickets

Tickets for Palm Beach Improv at the KRAVIS CENTER will go on sale to the public at kravis.org starting Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. To purchase by phone or in person, call 561.832.7469 or visit the Box Office Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 561. 651.4438. For information on becoming a Kravis Center member, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320.

Comments