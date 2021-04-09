Jim Kierstead's BORROWED to be Presented as Part of Zoetic Stage's Virtual Play Reading Series

Zoetic Stage will present the newest addition to its Virtual Play Reading Series. The series focuses on new plays by new writers, giving them exposure and the opportunity to develop their work, after hearing it presented in front of a virtual audience.

Up next in the series will be Broadway United's production of Borrowed by playwright Jim Kierstead. The psychological thriller will be presented through a password-protected Vimeo link, e-mailed to ticket holders before the event.

The reading will start airing on Monday, April 19th and run through Sunday, April 25th on Vimeo. Tickets are $12 and are available through Eventbrite.

The link is: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/149963076599

The two-character play is an intense ride as two strangers who meet for what is only to be a brief encounter, get more out of their time together than either could ever have imagined. Borrowed explores the universal and haunting themes of fathers, sons, love, loss, and, ulti- mately, forgiveness.

The reading is directed by Off Broadway's Conor Bagley. It stars Rene Lavan, a veteran film, television and telenovela star, and an exciting new talent, Tim Creavin.

Kierstead is a three-time Tony winning theatrical producer whose multiple credits include such hits as Kinky Boots, The Inheritance and American Son. This is his playwriting debut. Kierstead says, "I've spent a lifetime writing and studying the art of theatre, and I knew that my first play to be put out into the world would need to be something that I myself love. I think the characters in Borrowed are people we can all relate to on some level, and I'm hopeful that, as we go on this 90-minute ride with them, that everyone will be happy to have spent time with these guys. They are flawed and amazing, just as we all are."