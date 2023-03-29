Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeff Hamilton Trio Comes To Broward Center for the Performing Arts This April

When Jeff Hamilton grabs his drumming sticks and the lights go dim, it's been stated that he brings his crowd to their feet.

Mar. 29, 2023  

When Jeff Hamilton grabs his drumming sticks and the lights go dim, it's been stated that he brings his crowd to their feet. His versatility on the drums is described as "rollicking and spirited," with vibrations that keep him in demand from industry leaders in both the recording and live performance genres.

This exuberant and lively musician, with reviews that reflect the riveting performances he offers, will share "Rim Shots" along with Tamir Hendelman on Piano and Jon Hamar on Bass at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Wednesday, April 12!

As co-leader of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Jeff's work has been labeled by David Badham of Jazz Journal, "one of the finest modern big band issues I've heard...this is undoubtedly due to Jeff Hamilton, a most driving and technically-accomplished drummer"...speaking of "the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra's release, "Heart and Soul" (Capri).

Equally at home in smaller formats, Hamilton's accompanist Herb Wong stated in his review of their Clayton Brothers' release, "The Music" (Capri), in JazzTimes: "Always evident is...the colorful work of the rhythm section featuring...the sensitivity and sizzle of Jeff Hamilton's seasoned drums."

Leonard Feather of the Los Angeles Times described Jeff and his work with Oscar Peterson as "the Los Angeles-based drummer whose intelligent backing and spirited solo work met Peterson's customarily high standards..." The Denver Post's Jeff Bradley stated that Hamilton "brought the crowd to its feet with his amazing hand-drumming, soft and understated yet as riveting and rewarding as any drum solo you've heard."

Get your tickets now at browardcenter.org and come and listen for yourself! Come early for pre-concert music in the Amaturo Lobby at 7 pm featuring the South Plantation High School, The Knights of Swing.

Single tickets for each concert are $65 plus applicable fees and can be purchased also through Ticketmaster at 954.462.0222. All tickets are now paperless for downloading to a mobile device.

The Gold Coast Jazz Society is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of jazz music through a mainstage concert series, free community concerts, educational programs, a jazz scholarship program and musical services provided by the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band. For more information go to www.goldcoastjazz.org.




