Jazz Singer Deborah Silver To Perform At Arts Garage This Month

Legendary bandleader Count Basie would have turned 120 in August, while the Count Basie Orchestra lives on, having just won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble. In a collaboration with the Count Basie Orchestra, acclaimed two-time #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz singer Deborah Silver is now gearing up for the early 2025 release of her new album Basie Rocks!, produced by Rolling Stones drummer extraordinaire Steve Jordan.

After selling-out her recent live performance at City Winery in New York City, Deborah Silver will now do a “one night only” live show with her quartet of world-class musicians on Sunday, October 27th at 7pm at Arts Garage 94 NE 2nd Ave. in Del Ray Beach, FL, performing select songs from Basie Rocks!, along with the classic Jazz and American Standards she's become known for, for all her South Florida friends and fans.

Silver is also pledging to give a portion of her proceeds from the October 27th show back to Arts Garage, due to their recent loss of annual funding. “Arts Garage has been a cornerstone of our community, and I'm eager to give back by supporting Marjorie Waldo and her fantastic team. I am deeply grateful for everything they do for the arts in South Florida."

“BASIE ROCKS!” re-imagines timeless Rock classics from artists including The Beatles, Peter Frampton, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Elton John, and others, while featuring special guest Trombone Shorty and collaborations with several highly-respected jazz musicians including Arturo Sandoval, Bill Frisell, Kurt Elling and George Coleman

The album is already being called “an unprecedented recording that shows what's possible when an outstanding and versatile vocalist joins forces with the world's greatest jazz orchestra”, says Count Basie Orchestra Musical Director Scotty Barnhart.

In addition, Deborah Silver just recently made an appearance as “special guest vocalist” with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra at their July 15th concert at The Tower Theater in Fresno, CA, while more “special guest vocalist” appearances will be planned leading up to the album release.

Two-time #1 Billboard chart-topping artist Deborah Silver's 2020 album, Glitter & Grits produced by industry legend Ray Benson, reinforces Silver's immense versatility as an artist and landed in the top 15 on Billboard's Traditional Jazz chart.

Her earlier album, 2016's “The Gold Standards,” produced by Steve Tyrell was an out-of-the-box smash reaching #1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Album chart while landing at #1 on the Billboard Heatseeker Album chart and the #2 spot on the overall Billboard Jazz Album chart.

Rocker/producer Steve Jordan describes this project as “where classic rock meets classic big band” and not just any big band; it's the 2024 Grammy winner for Best Large Jazz Ensemble, The Count Basie Orchestra !

The first single off the new album will likely be Peter Frampton's smash “Baby I Love Your Way” (as a special nod to his recent Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame nomination), while other tracks include an amazing version of The Stones' “Paint it Black” (with Arturo Sandoval on trumpet) Paul McCartney's “Band on the Run”, Soft Cell's “Tainted Love”, Elton John's “Bennie and the Jets” and more surprises.

Fans and music critics alike praise Deborah Silver; with even music icon Quincy Jones commenting “Deborah Silver's strong and sultry vocals are seductive and soul soothing. Her talent and beauty are equally extraordinary. Whatever she sings she owns, making every note matter! One listen and you know… Deborah Silver is the real deal” – Quincy Jones.

Deborah Silver has performed at venues around the U.S. including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Blues Alley, 54 Below, Catalina Jazz Club, The Colony's Royal Room and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, both in Palm Beach, FL

** Don't miss Deborah Silver in this one-night only performance Sunday, October 27th at 7pm at Arts Garage 94 NE 2nd Ave. in Del Ray Beach, FL Tickets at https://artsgarage.org/event/deborah-silver-quartet-basie-beatles-beyond/

