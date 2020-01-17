Jamie Jones Brings Paradise to Club Space for Miami Music Week 2020

Jamie Jones brings his Paradise global events series to Club Space for Miami Music Week on Thursday, March 19th.



This year marks the fourth consecutive year that Paradise will be bringing its otherworldly party-series to Miami's Club Space on March 19th. Known for curating a party space that is eclectic, creative and has an intimate family feel, Paradise Miami will take party-goers on a journey through intergalactic house and techno.



This year officially marks the eighth season of Jamie Jones' global event series Paradise. Starting as a summer residency at Ibiza's DC-10, Paradise parties have grown into an international phenomenon bringing the finest house and techno talent to every corner of the globe. As Paradise continues to shake up crowds with its dance utopia, the party series has confirmed a two-date party in Los Angeles on May 30 - 31 and will be returning to Ibiza this Spring.



You can purchase your tickets for Paradise Miami here.





