Island City Stage to Present South Florida Premiere of AT THE WEDDING Through September 14

Island City Stage is celebrating summer romance and heartbreak with the South Florida premiere of Bryna Turner’s At the Wedding, running now through September 14, 2025. Directed by Artistic Director Andy Rogow, the 75-minute comedy sparkles with wit, wisdom, and Champagne, inviting audiences to toast the highs and lows of love.

The play follows Carlo, “the world’s loneliest (and wittiest) single woman,” as she crashes her ex-girlfriend’s wedding—to a man. Over the course of the reception, Carlo navigates a minefield of awkward encounters, past lovers, potential flings, and questionable decisions, all while trying to determine if heartbreak is permanent—or if hope can be found among the hors d’oeuvres.

“As with real weddings, At the Wedding is perfect for summer,” said Rogow. “It’s biting comedy with a lot of heart and hope. Audiences will recognize everyone at this wedding—the perfect bridesmaid, the inebriated mother-of-the-bride, the sibling who’d rather be somewhere else, and the romantic trying to propose at someone else’s reception. It’s all great fun.”

At the Wedding premiered off-Broadway at Lincoln Center in 2022 and has been praised for its fresh take on the wedding genre. New York Theatre Guide called it “bitterly funny… wisecracking and wisdom-sharing about the unbreakable bond between love and pain,” while The New York Times hailed it as “fresh and trenchant… revivifying the wedding genre for our time.”

Island City Stage’s ensemble cast includes Hannah Benitez (Carlo), Sandi Stock (Leigh), Hannah Hayley (Carly), Timothy Mark Davis (Eli), Sheena O. Murray (Eva), Elizabeth Price (Maria), and Steven Guez (Victor).

The production is co-produced by Sue Wilder & Russell Vance, with support from The Our Fund Foundation, The Schubert Foundation Inc., the SHS Foundation, The Maval Foundation, the Warten Foundation, OutClique, and the Broward County Cultural Council.

Ticket Information

At the Wedding runs through September 14, 2025, at Island City Stage (2304 N. Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors). Individual tickets start at $43. A Mimosa Sunday Brunch will be held on August 31 ($60), and a special Women’s Night at the Theatre will take place on September 7. The show runs 75 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are available at islandcitystage.org, by phone at (954) 928-9800, or by emailing boxoffice@islandcitystage.org.

