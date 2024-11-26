IGNITE Broward 2025 to Feature 10 Days of Experiences in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



IGNITE Broward 2025 will take place February 14-23 expanding to 10 days of immersive art and light experiences. This year, the festival will feature three locations: Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, and the newly added Hollywood, showcasing over 30 works of art created by 24+ artists.

In Fort Lauderdale, the festival's footprint has expanded from Esplanade Park to along the Riverwalk up to the History Fort Lauderdale Museum.

Event Details

Event dates: February 14-23, 2025

Esplanade Park, River Walk, and ArtsPark at Young Circle

Weekdays: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: Dusk - 10 pm

Weekend: Friday and Saturday: Dusk - 11 pm

Mad Arts

Weekdays: Monday and Tuesday: 6 pm - 10 pm

Weekend: Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 12 - 10 pm

Comments