IGNITE Broward 2025 to Feature 10 Days of Experiences in February

Events will run from February 14-23.
IGNITE Broward 2025 will take place February 14-23 expanding to 10 days of immersive art and light experiences. This year, the festival will feature three locations: Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, and the newly added Hollywood, showcasing over 30 works of art created by 24+ artists.
In Fort Lauderdale, the festival's footprint has expanded from Esplanade Park to along the Riverwalk up to the History Fort Lauderdale Museum.
Event dates: February 14-23, 2025
Esplanade Park, River Walk, and ArtsPark at Young Circle
Weekdays: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: Dusk - 10 pm
Weekend: Friday and Saturday: Dusk - 11 pm
Mad Arts
Weekdays: Monday and Tuesday: 6 pm - 10 pm
Weekend: Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 12 - 10 pm
Videos