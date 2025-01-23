History Fort Lauderdale Celebrates Black History Month With Grand Opening Of ROOTS OF RESILIENCE: THE JOURNEY OF BLACK BROWARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In honor of Black History Month, History Fort Lauderdale has announced the grand opening of “Roots of Resilience: The Journey of Black Broward,” a new permanent exhibition, on February 19.

This significant exhibit, developed in collaboration with esteemed local organizations including the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Broward Main Library Historic Archives, American Legion Post 220, Northwest Federated Woman’s Club, Links Inc., Broward County’s Black fraternities and sororities and Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant, explores the rich history and enduring impact of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County’s Black community from 1793 to the present day. A ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. with representatives from collaborating organizations and city and county officials in attendance.

"History Fort Lauderdale invites the community to join us for the opening of ‘Roots of Resilience: The Journey of Black Broward,’ a momentous occasion celebrating the enduring spirit, achievements and legacy of Broward County’s African American community,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “This informative exhibit offers an opportunity to reflect on the profound impact our diverse residents have made through the generations and amplifies the voices and experiences that have shaped our local history.”

The exhibition features a collection of artifacts, historic photographs, and oral histories from African American residents and ancestors highlighting challenges, triumphs, and heroes. From slavery through Jim Crow laws, desegregation, and the civil rights era through the present day, visitors will learn about Black residents’ unique stories of oppression to freedom and how their invaluable contributions shaped our region’s cultural, social and political fabric.

Support for History Fort Lauderdale’s “Roots of Resilience: The Journey of Black Broward” has been provided by the Community Impact Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward. Additional funding has been provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), NextEra Energy Foundation, Florida Power & Light Company’s charitable arm, Jacarlene Foundation, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council and Visit Lauderdale.

Adding to the Black History Monthlong celebration will be Dillard Center for the Arts’ annual art show and sale, curated by Dillard instructor Celestin Joseph. This annual showcase features the creative reimaginings and reflections of historical Black leaders, community icons, and hometown heroes through photography and studio art by the school’s Advanced Placement (AP) students.

History Fort Lauderdale hosts a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” and “Take PRIDE, a retrospective on LGBTQ life in South Florida.”

History Fort Lauderdale is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military, and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

Comments