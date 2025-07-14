HAIR Opens July 18 at Lake Worth Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lake Worth Playhouse will open its 2025–26 Main Stage Season with HAIR, the groundbreaking American tribal love rock musical, running from July 18 through August 3, 2025. Performances will be held on the Stephanie Smith Main Stage at the historic theater in Lake Worth Beach, FL.

Directed by Suzanne Dunn, the production features music direction by Helene Kaufman Lundstrom, choreography by Brittany Jenkins, and a live band. HAIR captures the spirit of the 1960s counterculture through iconic songs such as “Aquarius,” “Good Morning, Starshine,” “Let the Sunshine In,” and the title number “Hair.” Exploring themes of identity, peace, protest, and personal freedom, the show remains as relevant today as when it first took Broadway by storm.

This year's production follows a new evening schedule, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. and performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. Matinee times remain unchanged.

Cast and Creative Team

HAIR stars Quinn Doyle as Claude, Billy Hannam as Berger, Patricia Christine Garcia as Sheila, Desir Dumerjuste as Hud, Sorangel Munoz as Dionne, Dimitri Gann as Woof, Mia Karrh as Jeanie, Elizabeth D'Amico as Crissy, Rosseroni Parris as Margaret Mead, Lara Williams as Mom, and Andrew Schaefer as Dad. The Tribe includes Rachel Begleiter, Ava Chen, Devin Clarke, Daniella Dara Coby, Cam Davis, Miranda Ferreira, Gabriella Giardina, Kevin Holloway, Sophia Perez, Dylan Phillips, Isabella Shellbeck, Brianna Taitt, and Sydney Wells.

The creative team includes Assistant Director Elizabeth Robinson, Assistant Music Director Donya Lane, Stage Manager Michele Popken, and Assistant Stage Manager Stephen Roland. Cindi Taylor serves as Set Designer, Ardean Landhuis as Lighting Designer, and Costume Design is by Jill Williams and Joanne Deprizio. Lara Graham is the production’s Intimacy Coach, with Marty Mets as Technical Director.

The live band features Donya Lane as Band Conductor on keyboard, Bart Delaney and Perry Orfanella on bass, Dan Roddenberry on trumpet, Jacob Perry on guitar, and Frank Derrick on drums.

Performance Details

HAIR runs from July 18 through August 3, 2025, with an approximate run time of 120 minutes including one 15-minute intermission. Performances are held on the Stephanie Smith Main Stage at Lake Worth Playhouse, located at 713 Lake Ave, Lake Worth Beach, FL.

Tickets are $40, with Opening Night tickets priced at $48. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lakeworthplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 561-586-6410.

This production is intended for mature audiences (18+) and contains brief nudity, simulated drug use, and strong sexual content.

HAIR features book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, with music by Galt MacDermot. It is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More